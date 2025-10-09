iPhone 16 Pro (Refurb) from $813 – Back Market

OnePlus 15 vs Pixel 10 Pro XL: Main differences to expect

Phonearena team
Arach
Arach
3d ago

These are the two phones I can't decide between. Huge op fan, but I bought a pixel 10 pro xl but haven't opened it... I just can't get myself to settle for it... Trying to decide if I should return it or keep it.

The feature not mentioned here that I'm most swayed by is satellite... No satellite support expected for op15, which may give the pixel the nod. Everything else seems strongly in favor of OP15... $300 cheaper but faster in every way.. The only thing the pixel has on its advantage is the camera, software updates (but no standard battery will last>4 years anyway) and satellite... But it's the satellite that may be worth the extra $300.

12sag02
12sag02
2d ago
Return it.

Loxody
Loxody
2d ago
The OnePlus 15 is faster at charging, but it makes you buy an expensive, unique charger and could shorten your battery's life. The Pixel 10 Pro XL uses standard chargers, which are cheaper and universal, but the phone charges slower.
SaiyamanUltra
SaiyamanUltra
1d ago

You're isn't even a contest of we're being honest. The one Plus literally has nothing going for it that justified choosing it over the Pixel. What, the Snapdragon chip? Yeah it's fast. So what? OnePlus phones still overheat and throttle. Meanwhile, the Pixel 10 Pro XL has the speed to do effecting it needs to do and then some whole not overheating. It also has the superior camera setup, the superior software, premium and exclusive AI features, and first dibs to new Android updates. Might I also add that it gets monthly security patches to keep the phone secure as well as quarterly feature drops which add new features to the phone.

It's funny how OnePlus' mantra is "Never Settle" when you're doing exactly that by getting their phones.


Super fast charging is a gimmick

Snapdragon is only cool if you're an avid gamer that wants to play random obscure anime games at 240fps for 30 minutes before it drops back down to 40fps


The camera on the new 15 is even going to be a downgrade from last year's, which wasn't on par with the Pixel of last year either btw.


Add far as updates to? OnePlus is one of the worst when it comes to update schedule and support. It takes them MONTHS to push out an update. Proof?


Pixels have had Android 16 since the beginning of June. 5 months. You literally have to say " that's alright. I don't care about updates anyway." And settle with the fact that you'll get your update much later. 🤷🏾‍♂️

Sategi
Sategi
1d ago
It depends where you live and what kind of promos you have. In my country, Pixel 10 Pro 256 promo costs were 899€, and OnePlus 13 512 GB is now the cheapest price at 859€, but there are no 256 GB versions available.


For a similar price, the Google Pixel is a better choice, and it's not just the camera.

Moonhowl
Moonhowl
1d ago

I was waiting for this device and I was also opting to go for the Google pixel 10 Pro XL before, however, the camera department is a huge disappointment. In addition, they also cancelled their collaboration with Hasselblad.

