AT&T wants you to go all in and offers free iPhone upgrades for three years if you make the bet

javaContour
javaContour
Arena Apprentice
• 4d ago

Or, just buy your phone and use an MVNO like Mint or US Mobile.


My cost is cheaper per month than the $75 plan required as we got two lines on the “Dark Star” (AT&T) offering by US Mobile for $390 for a full year. That’s under 17/month IIRC per line.


Our phones are unlocked and we buy one new one each year. This year was my wife’s turn to get an iPhone 17 Pro Max (512GB)


Since I have a line on Boost, I qualify for Apple Card Monthly installments.


AT&T simply isn’t competitive for one or two lines.


Being tied to a locked phone isn’t appealing. Can’t install travel eSIMs on a locked phone.

Ckinney849
Ckinney849
Arena Apprentice
• 2d ago

Too bad Internet Backup only works if you have a strong cell signal in your house,which I don't!

