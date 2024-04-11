Up Next:
Fitbit completely redesigns the sleep experience in its mobile app
Fitbit has lost just about every ounce of independence the company had even after being acquired by Google. While the brand still exists, it’s unclear how long it will take Google to completely erase it from existence.
Until that time comes, if you’re still using a Fitbit product, we have some good news. The Fitbit app has just received some important updates that completely redesign the Sleep experience.
Additionally, you can now press and hold on the sleep timeline chart to find out what time you woke up last night or when your deep sleep ended.
The update that adds the new sleep UI is rolling out starting today, so make sure to check for a newer version of the Fitbit app in the Google Play Store.
Until that time comes, if you’re still using a Fitbit product, we have some good news. The Fitbit app has just received some important updates that completely redesign the Sleep experience.
Fitbit announced today that the new look of the Sleep experience in the mobile app should offer simpler navigation. This means that you’ll have an easier time seeing all the info needed. Details like sleep duration, sleep score and sleep timeline are all shown on one page now.
Additionally, you can now press and hold on the sleep timeline chart to find out what time you woke up last night or when your deep sleep ended.
Another interesting change to the app involves sleep patterns. You can now use the week, month and year views to see how your sleep patterns have changed over time.
The update that adds the new sleep UI is rolling out starting today, so make sure to check for a newer version of the Fitbit app in the Google Play Store.
Things that are NOT allowed: