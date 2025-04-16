Fitbit users are losing this once-essential feature, and there’s no replacement in sight

Refurbished iPhone 13 from just $268

Fitbit smartwatch users are about to lose one of the most convenient features on their devices. Google has started shutting down Google Assistant on Fitbit smartwatches, marking the end of voice controls for tasks like starting workouts, checking the weather, and setting reminders.

The change was first mentioned back in 2024, but it’s only now starting to take effect. In a quiet update posted in late March, Google confirmed that Assistant would be phased out over the coming weeks. Users are now seeing in-app notifications warning them that Assistant on Fitbit watches is being "turned down" and will stop working soon.

Assistant was first introduced on Fitbit’s Sense and Versa smartwatches in 2020. It offered a hands-free option for interacting with the watch and served as an alternative to Amazon Alexa. At the time, it was a welcome addition for users who wanted more smart features without going all-in on a full Android smartwatch. But Google’s long-term support for Assistant on Fitbit started looking shaky in 2022 when the Sense 2 and Versa 4 launched without the feature entirely.

We want to share an update regarding Google Assistant on Fitbit Smartwatches:

Over the next few weeks we will be progressively phasing out Google Assistant on your Fitbit device. You can learn more about this process here. This change means that Google Assistant voice control for activities will soon no longer be available on your Fitbit device.

We understand that changes can be disruptive, and we value your feedback. We remain committed to continuously improving your Fitbit app and developing exciting new features.

You can still continue to use Amazon Alexa voice assistant in certain languages and countries on your Fitbit devices.
— Fitbit Moderator, Fitbit Community, March 21, 2025

Now, it’s clear that the omission was part of a broader transition. Google is slowly phasing out Assistant in favor of Gemini, its next-generation AI assistant. Gemini is already making its way to Android phones and other devices, and the Pixel Watch is expected to be one of the wearables that gets it next. Fitbit smartwatches, however, are being left behind.

This move also highlights how Google has shifted focus from Fitbit-branded smartwatches to its own Pixel Watch line, which offers Fitbit health tracking but runs on a more advanced software platform. While Fitbit still exists as a fitness brand, it’s clear that full smartwatch support is no longer a priority for Google under that label.

For users who rely on voice commands, this change could make Fitbit watches feel more limited. Alexa is still available on some models, but without clear communication on its future, users are left with questions. It might be time for those who want smarter features to look toward the Pixel Watch or other options that are more future-proof.
