Fitbit just quietly made its sleep tracking a lot better

Fitbit might have "ruined" your sleep stats, but for a good reason.

If you’re using Fitbit to track your sleep, you may have noticed your nights suddenly look a bit more restless. No, you’re not imagining it — and no, your sleep isn’t necessarily getting worse. Fitbit has rolled out a behind-the-scenes update to improve how it tracks your sleep, and it’s already showing results.

Fitbit recently updated its support documentation to confirm that its sleep stage tracking algorithm has been overhauled. According to the company, the new system provides a “more precise measurement” of your sleep, particularly when it comes to brief awakenings that the old system used to ignore.

Fitbit's new update might sting a little


Fitbit’s new sleep tracking algorithm is more accurate — even if it makes your nights look worse. - Fitbit just quietly made its sleep tracking a lot better
Fitbit’s new sleep tracking algorithm is more accurate — even if it makes your nights look worse.

Sleep reports are now more honest, which means you might start seeing slightly worse numbers than before. Fitbit says users may notice increased wake times and shifts in the overall breakdown of their sleep stages. But this isn’t a bug, it’s actually the new algorithm is doing a better job at telling you the truth. As Fitbit puts it, the new algorithm is “a more accurate reflection of your night’s rest.”

Users on Reddit and Fitbit’s forums were already reporting unusual changes in sleep data over the past few weeks. This update explains it. And while it may sting a little to see those total sleep hours drop or REM scores shift, the improved data could be more helpful long-term for anyone looking to better understand their recovery and rest.

Fitbit now shows more honest sleep data — how do you feel about that?

Vote View Result


More sleep upgrades could be coming soon


Fitbit also hints that this update is “one of the first” in a series of sleep-tracking improvements.

That wording couldn’t come at a better time. With the Pixel Watch 4 launching later this month — and Google betting big on health and AI — we wouldn’t be surprised if even deeper sleep insights and recovery features are unveiled at the upcoming Made by Google event on August 20.

For now, if your sleep seems worse than usual, don't panic. You’re probably not sleeping less — you’re just seeing the full picture. And that’s a good thing.

FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless