Amazon knocks the OG Fitbit Sense smartwatch down to a crazy low price
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Even though it is now owned by Google, Fitbit didn't exactly rock the wearable industry last month with the introduction of two upgraded smartwatches (sans Wear OS) and one basic new activity tracker.
The upcoming Pixel Watch and Samsung and Apple's latest high-end smartwatch lineups made it virtually impossible for the Fitbit Sense 2 and Versa 4 to receive a lot of attention from prospective buyers, but if you can't afford any of those devices, you might be more interested in the first-gen Sense.
Commercially released around two years ago at the same list price as its refined new sequel, this decidedly feature-packed intelligent timepiece is on sale at a huge 40 percent discount right now in a single white/gold model.
That slashes 120 bucks off a "regular" price of $299.95, although this is obviously not the first great deal offered by Amazon in recent months. To our knowledge, you're looking at the second-highest markdown available at any major US retailer, surpassed by only 10 bucks a couple of months back for a very limited time.
With this original Fitbit Sense variant already pulled from its manufacturer's official regional website in the wake of the Sense 2 announcement, it's probably not a good idea to wait for the aforementioned all-time high discount of $130 to come back.
That may well never happen and you could end up regretting not buying the heart rate-monitoring, stress-managing, sleep-tracking, skin temperature-measuring, and long-lasting Sense at a rare $120 less than usual.
This is by no means and by no standard the overall best smartwatch money can buy in 2022, but with both Android and iOS support, a reasonably sharp and functional touchscreen to neatly display all your most important notifications, a highly advanced set of expansive health monitoring tools, and most importantly, a stellar battery life of more than six days between charges, it could be the best such device on a tight budget today.
