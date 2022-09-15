Amazon knocks the OG Fitbit Sense smartwatch down to a crazy low price





Fitbit Sense Advanced Smartwatch, GPS, Stress Management, Heart Rate Monitoring, White/Gold, One Size $120 off (40%) Buy at Amazon





Commercially released around two years ago at the same list price as its refined new sequel, this decidedly feature-packed intelligent timepiece is on sale at a huge 40 percent discount right now in a single white/gold model.





That slashes 120 bucks off a "regular" price of $299.95, although this is obviously not the first great deal offered by Amazon in recent months. To our knowledge, you're looking at the second-highest markdown available at any major US retailer, surpassed by only 10 bucks a couple of months back for a very limited time.





With this original Fitbit Sense variant already pulled from its manufacturer's official regional website in the wake of the Sense 2 announcement, it's probably not a good idea to wait for the aforementioned all-time high discount of $130 to come back.





That may well never happen and you could end up regretting not buying the heart rate-monitoring, stress-managing, sleep-tracking, skin temperature-measuring, and long-lasting Sense at a rare $120 less than usual.





This is by no means and by no standard the overall best smartwatch money can buy in 2022 , but with both Android and iOS support, a reasonably sharp and functional touchscreen to neatly display all your most important notifications, a highly advanced set of expansive health monitoring tools, and most importantly, a stellar battery life of more than six days between charges, it could be the best such device on a tight budget today.