Fitbit's most stylish activity tracker is on sale at its lowest price ever





Sold directly by Google in addition to Google subsidiary Fitbit and major third-party retailers, these aging health-centric smartwatches and activity trackers simply cannot compete with what Big G is preparing in terms of both wearable hardware and software.





Of course, several of those were never meant to contend for the title of best smartwatch money can buy , with their list prices set accordingly and frequent discounts improving their mass appeal even further. The feature-packed and decidedly eye-catching Fitbit Luxe , for instance, is normally available for a reasonable $129.95, and if you hurry, you can save 40 bucks with no questions asked and no strings attached.

Fitbit Luxe Fitness and Wellness Tracker, Stress Management, Sleep Tracking, 24/7 Heart Rate, Black/Graphite $40 off (31%) Buy at Amazon





This latest Amazon deal happens to beat all previous savings offered by all major US retailers (Google and Fitbit itself included), although if you like to stand out from the crowd on every possible occasion, you might be disappointed to hear that the $40 markdown is only good for a black/graphite model.





The truly snazzy Orchid/Platinum and Lunar White/Soft Gold versions are merely up for grabs at around $20 off list, which is hardly a new or life-changing discount.





Still, the Fitbit Luxe looks undeniably... luxurious even in black (especially by sub-$100 standards), rocking a stainless steel case, wasp waist, and perhaps most impressively, a "vibrant" AMOLED color touchscreen with Always-on Display functionality.





Despite unsurprisingly lacking advanced technologies such as ECG and skin temperature tracking, as well as untethered GPS connectivity, the jewel-like fitness band also excels in the health department with handy tools designed to measure and monitor everything from your heart rate to your sleep quality, blood oxygen saturation, stress levels, menstrual cycle, and "daily readiness", all for a whopping five days on a single charge.