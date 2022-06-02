 Fitbit's most stylish activity tracker is on sale at its lowest price ever - PhoneArena
Fitbit's most stylish activity tracker is on sale at its lowest price ever

Deals
Fitbit's most stylish activity tracker is on sale at its lowest price ever
With Google's Fitbit-infused Pixel Watch finally made official around three weeks ago, leaked in the flesh more than two weeks before that, and set for a commercial release at some point in the fall, we're certainly not going to blame you if your interest in wearable devices like the Sense, Versa 3, Charge 5, Inspire 2, and Luxe is currently at an all-time low.

Sold directly by Google in addition to Google subsidiary Fitbit and major third-party retailers, these aging health-centric smartwatches and activity trackers simply cannot compete with what Big G is preparing in terms of both wearable hardware and software.

Of course, several of those were never meant to contend for the title of best smartwatch money can buy, with their list prices set accordingly and frequent discounts improving their mass appeal even further. The feature-packed and decidedly eye-catching Fitbit Luxe, for instance, is normally available for a reasonable $129.95, and if you hurry, you can save 40 bucks with no questions asked and no strings attached.

Fitbit Luxe

Fitness and Wellness Tracker, Stress Management, Sleep Tracking, 24/7 Heart Rate, Black/Graphite
$40 off (31%)
Buy at Amazon

This latest Amazon deal happens to beat all previous savings offered by all major US retailers (Google and Fitbit itself included), although if you like to stand out from the crowd on every possible occasion, you might be disappointed to hear that the $40 markdown is only good for a black/graphite model.

The truly snazzy Orchid/Platinum and Lunar White/Soft Gold versions are merely up for grabs at around $20 off list, which is hardly a new or life-changing discount.

Still, the Fitbit Luxe looks undeniably... luxurious even in black (especially by sub-$100 standards), rocking a stainless steel case, wasp waist, and perhaps most impressively, a "vibrant" AMOLED color touchscreen with Always-on Display functionality.

Despite unsurprisingly lacking advanced technologies such as ECG and skin temperature tracking, as well as untethered GPS connectivity, the jewel-like fitness band also excels in the health department with handy tools designed to measure and monitor everything from your heart rate to your sleep quality, blood oxygen saturation, stress levels, menstrual cycle, and "daily readiness", all for a whopping five days on a single charge.
