Fitbit Labs opens three new AI experiments that Apple Watch fans might envy

Once an experiment is available to you, it will show up for you under the Fitbit Labs main page.

Fitbit says these tools are investigational only and not to be used to substitute medical advice. Furthermore, they are not approved to diagnose or treat any condition, and you can leave a study at any time, which deletes the data you shared.



Fitbit Labs launched just seven months ago, and the first project, Insight Explorer, showed people are eager to ask an AI why yesterday’s long run wrecked their sleep score. This new trio feels like the next logical step: start with confusing lab paperwork, help you decode vague symptoms, then alert you when hidden changes in your body pop up. Fitbit says these tools are investigational only and not to be used to substitute medical advice. Furthermore, they are not approved to diagnose or treat any condition, and you can leave a study at any time, which deletes the data you shared.It looks like competition in the health arena is heating up. Reports say Apple is testing its own AI health agent for the Health app , Samsung is folding Galaxy AI analytics into Samsung Health and its upcoming Galaxy Ring , and wearables like Whoop already flag early signs of illness by watching heart-rate variability dips. Everyone wants to turn passive data into proactive coaching before you even notice something is wrong.Fitbit Labs launched just seven months ago, and the first project, Insight Explorer, showed people are eager to ask an AI why yesterday’s long run wrecked their sleep score. This new trio feels like the next logical step: start with confusing lab paperwork, help you decode vague symptoms, then alert you when hidden changes in your body pop up.



Even though it does not count as a medical diagnosis, having this information at your fingertips can be very valuable to warn you that something may be wrong and needs further examination. I am always in favor of tech that can make our lives better, especially when it has the potential to literally save your life.