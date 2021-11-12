The impressive Fitbit Charge 5 is deeply discounted just in time for Black Friday

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.









This is another "basic" fitness tracker that saw daylight earlier this year, and given its young age and especially its impressive list of features, we reckon it's virtually impossible for Amazon or any other major US retailer to slash more than $50 off that $179.95 regular price in the near (or even semi-distant) future.



This just so happens to be the first discount ever offered for the Charge 5, which is now cheaper than its predecessor and an even stronger candidate for the title of This just so happens to be the first discount ever offered for the Charge 5, which is now cheaper than its predecessor and an even stronger candidate for the title of best fitness tracker money can buy in 2021.



With built-in GPS connectivity, 24/7 heart rate monitoring, in-depth sleep tracking, stress management tools, an always handy SpO2 sensor in an ongoing pandemic, and starting this week, fully functional With built-in GPS connectivity, 24/7 heart rate monitoring, in-depth sleep tracking, stress management tools, an always handy SpO2 sensor in an ongoing pandemic, and starting this week, fully functional ECG and Daily Readiness technology , this thing even eclipses a number of the best smartwatches out there when talking strictly about health and wellness capabilities.





Of course, the display is not as large or as sharp as what the far costlier Garmin Venu 2 , for instance, has to offer, but with color support, Gorilla Glass 3 protection, an optional Always-On mode, and twice the brightness of the Charge 4, it's definitely not a pushover either.





On top of everything, the battery life is simply outstanding, at up to seven days on a single charge (no pun intended), and at least if you hurry, you can choose between a black/graphite and a steel blue/platinum chromatic combo at the aforementioned $50 (or 28 percent) markdown, with the lunar white/soft gold flavor still available at its normal price at the time of this writing.





New reasons to get excited every week Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox sign up