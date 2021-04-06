This killer new Fitbit Charge 4 deal could signal the arrival of a sequel





Like the kid-friendly Ace 3, of course, these may have started their development long before Big G expressed its interest in acquiring Fitbit, so it's probably wise not to expect any fundamental design changes.





That being said, while the first-gen Sense and third-gen Versa smartwatches are still pretty young and attractive, the fourth-gen Charge tracker has recently turned one, which may or may not mean a Charge 5 announcement is right around the corner. After all, the Charge 3 saw daylight all the way back in August 2018.





But whether or not we'll need to wait another year for a Fitbit Charge 4 sequel to start selling, the 12 month-old wearable device is essentially more compelling than ever before at a new all-time low price. Normally available for an already fairly reasonable $149.95, the feature-packed activity tracker can be currently marked down by a cool 50 bucks to an outright irresistible $99.95.













All you have to do is purchase the wrist-worn gadget in black, rosewood, or storm blue/black directly from its manufacturer's official US website and remember to apply the "charge50" promo code to your order during checkout.





The same $50 discount can be used towards the Fitbit Charge 4 Special Edition, which typically costs $169.95 with a granite reflective woven band in tow instead of a standard silicone strap available in the aforementioned colors.













At just $100 (and up), the Fitbit Charge 4 is arguably unbeatable in terms of value for money, sporting everything from standalone GPS connectivity to 24/7 heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, blood oxygen saturation supervision, NFC support for wrist payments, menstrual health tracking, and perhaps most impressively of all, a stellar battery life of up to seven days between charges.







