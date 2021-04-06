Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

This killer new Fitbit Charge 4 deal could signal the arrival of a sequel

Adrian Diaconescu
By Adrian Diaconescu
Apr 06, 2021, 10:10 AM
This killer new Fitbit Charge 4 deal could signal the arrival of a sequel
While Fitbit has already released one new product after officially becoming Google property back in January, the brand's hardcore fans are undoubtedly much more interested in the eventual sequels to the Charge 4, Sense, and Versa 3.

Like the kid-friendly Ace 3, of course, these may have started their development long before Big G expressed its interest in acquiring Fitbit, so it's probably wise not to expect any fundamental design changes.

That being said, while the first-gen Sense and third-gen Versa smartwatches are still pretty young and attractive, the fourth-gen Charge tracker has recently turned one, which may or may not mean a Charge 5 announcement is right around the corner. After all, the Charge 3 saw daylight all the way back in August 2018.

But whether or not we'll need to wait another year for a Fitbit Charge 4 sequel to start selling, the 12 month-old wearable device is essentially more compelling than ever before at a new all-time low price. Normally available for an already fairly reasonable $149.95, the feature-packed activity tracker can be currently marked down by a cool 50 bucks to an outright irresistible $99.95.

All you have to do is purchase the wrist-worn gadget in black, rosewood, or storm blue/black directly from its manufacturer's official US website and remember to apply the "charge50" promo code to your order during checkout. 

The same $50 discount can be used towards the Fitbit Charge 4 Special Edition, which typically costs $169.95 with a granite reflective woven band in tow instead of a standard silicone strap available in the aforementioned colors.

At just $100 (and up), the Fitbit Charge 4 is arguably unbeatable in terms of value for money, sporting everything from standalone GPS connectivity to 24/7 heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, blood oxygen saturation supervision, NFC support for wrist payments, menstrual health tracking, and perhaps most impressively of all, a stellar battery life of up to seven days between charges.

Obviously, this is not a full-blown Apple Watch Series 6 alternative, but apart from ECG monitoring, there's not a whole lot missing here at a fraction of that bad boy's $400 starting price (reduced to $320 at the time of this writing).

