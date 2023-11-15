Fitbit app gets a handful of useful new features
Fitbit has decided to materialize some of the feedback it received from many customers still using its products. A handful of new features are now headed to the Fitbit app, which are expected to make a positive impact on both the Fitbit platform and app.
First on the list of changes coming the Fitbit app is related to the battery percentage. Besides seeing the battery under the “Devices Connected to Fitbit” in the app, the latest update also adds battery percentage on the Today tab so that users can easily see their battery level.
The next new feature coming to Fitbit device is bringing improved goal celebrations. Starting this week, Android users should begin seeing celebrations as soon as they reach certain milestones. The same feature will roll out to iOS users in early January.
Last but not least, focus metrics can be customized to highlight specific health and fitness goals. If the presets aren’t suitable, Fitbit users can now create their own unique Today screen.
First on the list of changes coming the Fitbit app is related to the battery percentage. Besides seeing the battery under the “Devices Connected to Fitbit” in the app, the latest update also adds battery percentage on the Today tab so that users can easily see their battery level.
The US-based company also confirmed that this specific feature is not only coming to Fitbit devices, but also to Pixel Watch models for the first time.
The next new feature coming to Fitbit device is bringing improved goal celebrations. Starting this week, Android users should begin seeing celebrations as soon as they reach certain milestones. The same feature will roll out to iOS users in early January.
The next feature added in the latest update is not new. Steps streak has been removed in a previous update, but it’s now making a comeback per users’ request. Fitbit users can now tap the Steps tile on their Today tab to see the active streaks displayed below their steps chart.
Last but not least, focus metrics can be customized to highlight specific health and fitness goals. If the presets aren’t suitable, Fitbit users can now create their own unique Today screen.
Things that are NOT allowed: