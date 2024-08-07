Fitbit Ace LTE smartwatch gets new features for kids' back-to-school health and money habits
Fitbit has just released new features for their Fitbit Ace LTE smartwatch, designed to help kids get active, learn about money, and stay connected with family — just in time for the new school year. These updates are all about helping kids learn to be more responsible with money and to stay active.
One of the most exciting updates is the ability to tap and pay using their debit cards linked to Greenlight or GoHenry. This new feature allows kids to make purchases on their own, helping them develop independence and financial responsibility. Parents can in turn link their child's debit card to the Fitbit Ace LTE and set spending limits and allowances. This gives parents peace of mind while teaching kids about money management, and kids can use their watch to pay for things like snacks, school supplies, and even entertainment.
Fitbit Ace LTE smartwatches now work with Greenlight or GoHenry for tap to pay with Google Pay | Image credit — Google
Fitbit has also teamed up with the Alliance for a Healthier Generation, an organization focused on children's health. This partnership has resulted in new health content for the Ace LTE, including fun challenges and tasks that encourage kids to be active and make healthy choices.
Fitbit is also working on a new feature that will let kids add their siblings as contacts in the Fitbit Ace app. This will make it easier for siblings to stay in touch and make plans, even if they don't have phones.
There are two new games, "Sproutlings" and "Spirit Garden," that turn movement into playtime. These games use the watch's built-in features like haptics and sounds to create a fun and immersive experience. In "Sproutlings," kids take care of virtual pets, grow fruit, and explore new gardens. "Spirit Garden," on the other hand, is designed to help kids relax and focus. It features guided mindful practices that unlock new areas of the game.
The new "Sproutlings" and "Spirit Garden" games for the Fitbit Ace LTE smartwatch | Video credit — Google
For parents, there's also a new option in the school time setting that allows them to set a lunch break. This means kids can use their watch during recess, but have it automatically switch to a less distracting mode during class. This was introduced as the "School Time" feature earlier this week, which will be soon expanding to select Android phones, tablets, and Samsung Galaxy Watches to further promote a productive learning environment. This is a timely update considering that in the U.S. the use of smartphones in the classroom is soon to be debated in congress with legislation already proposed.
"School Time" settings for the Fitbit Ace LTE watch | Image credit — Google
Google is also announcing that Fitbit Ace LTE is available now for purchase at Best Buy and Target, in addition to Amazon and the Google Store where it originally launched, with a $30 discount from August 11-25. It should be noted that the watch does require a paid Ace Pass data plan to access most features, which costs $9.99 a month (or $199.99 annually) and also grants you access to the Fitbit Arcade and regular game updates. However, Google is offering a 50% off discount off the Ace Pass annual data plan if purchased before the end of the month.
Prior to this update, the Fitbit Ace LTE already offered features that helped parents gain some peace of mind, such as the ability to track their child's location, set reminders and even send messages — not to mention the built-in SOS feature that kids can use in case of an emergency. Now, with these new features, the watch certainly becomes much more useful than before. If you're looking for a smartwatch for your child, this is undoubtedly one to consider.
