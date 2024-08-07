Fitbit Ace LTE smartwatch gets new features for kids' back-to-school health and money habits

One of the most exciting updates is the ability to tap and pay using their debit cards linked to Greenlight or GoHenry. This new feature allows kids to make purchases on their own, helping them develop independence and financial responsibility. Parents can in turn link their child's debit card to the Fitbit Ace LTE and set spending limits and allowances. This gives parents peace of mind while teaching kids about money management, and kids can use their watch to pay for things like snacks, school supplies, and even entertainment.





Fitbit Ace LTE smartwatches now work with Greenlight or GoHenry for tap to pay with Google Pay | Image credit — Google

Fitbit has also teamed up with the Alliance for a Healthier Generation, an organization focused on children's health. This partnership has resulted in new health content for the Ace LTE, including fun challenges and tasks that encourage kids to be active and make healthy choices.





Fitbit Ace LTE Get a Fitbit Ace LTE on Amazon Buy at Amazon Fitbit Ace LTE Get a Fitbit Ace LTE at Best Buy $229 95 Buy at BestBuy Fitbit Ace LTE Get a Fitbit Ace LTE at Target $229 95 Buy at Target



Fitbit is also working on a new feature that will let kids add their siblings as contacts in the Fitbit Ace app. This will make it easier for siblings to stay in touch and make plans, even if they don't have phones.



There are two new games, "Sproutlings" and "Spirit Garden," that turn movement into playtime. These games use the watch's built-in features like haptics and sounds to create a fun and immersive experience. In "Sproutlings," kids take care of virtual pets, grow fruit, and explore new gardens. "Spirit Garden," on the other hand, is designed to help kids relax and focus. It features guided mindful practices that unlock new areas of the game. Fitbit is also working on a new feature that will let kids add their siblings as contacts in the Fitbit Ace app. This will make it easier for siblings to stay in touch and make plans, even if they don't have phones.There are two new games, "Sproutlings" and "Spirit Garden," that turn movement into playtime. These games use the watch's built-in features like haptics and sounds to create a fun and immersive experience. In "Sproutlings," kids take care of virtual pets, grow fruit, and explore new gardens. "Spirit Garden," on the other hand, is designed to help kids relax and focus. It features guided mindful practices that unlock new areas of the game.





Video format not supported Video format not supported The new "Sproutlings" and "Spirit Garden" games for the Fitbit Ace LTE smartwatch | Video credit — Google



