The first 3nm chip to be produced by the foundry will be the Exynos W1000 application processor (AP) which will power the Galaxy Watch 7 . The timepiece is expected to be released in July. Last year's Galaxy Watch 6 featured a 5nm Exynos W930 SoC and last month's report originally called the 3nm chipset earmarked for thethe Exynos W940. Now, of course, the chip will supposedly be called the Exynos W1000.









According to sources, the Exynos W1000 will deliver a 20% increase in performance and power efficiency. As the process node number gets smaller, the size of the transistors used with the chip reduces which allows more of them to fit inside the component. A higher transistor count will generally lead to higher performance and/or more power efficiency.





Galaxy Watch 7 compete against the The Exynos W1000 will help thecompete against the Apple Watch Series 9 when it comes to performance and battery life. The latter is powered by the S9 SiP (System in Package) AP which reportedly has similarities to the A16 SoC and is built on TSMC's 4nm process node. Samsung, with a 20% share of the global smartwatch market as of Q3 of last year, is trying to close the gap with Apple whose smartwatches hold a leading 45% share of the worldwide smartwatch market.



