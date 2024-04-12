Up Next:
Galaxy Watch 7 could be first Samsung device to use this kind of chipset
The Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 is expected to be introduced during this summer's Unpacked event which should take place in July. Based on information found on the official Bluetooth website, the timepiece will have the model number SM-L305U and will sport Bluetooth version 5.3. That's the same version of Bluetooth employed by Samsung last year on the Galaxy Watch 6.
Other rumored specs include 32GB of storage, double the 16GB that was available on the predecessor model. The extra storage will allow users to install more apps on the Galaxy Watch 7 than they would have been able to install on the Galaxy Watch 6 and older models. The SoC on the wearable could be the Exynos W940 compared to the Exynos W930 SoC that was used on the previous iteration of the timepiece. 3GB of RAM is also believed to be included and WearOS will be pre-installed.
While it isn't totally clear at this stage, there has been speculation that the SoC powering the Galaxy Watch 7 will be manufactured using Samsung Foundry's 3nm process node. If the Exynos W940 chipset is made using the 3nm node, the watch will be the first Samsung product to be equipped with a 3nm chip which should help deliver improvements in performance and battery life.
Data listed on the Bluetooth website for the Galaxy Watch 7
Speaking of batteries, earlier this year there was speculation that the watch would feature a 578mAh capacity battery. Compare that to the 300mAh and 425mAh batteries used on the Galaxy Watch 6 and Galaxy Watch 6 Classic, respectively. If the rumor is right, the Galaxy Watch 7 battery will top the 573mAh cell powering the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro.
A health-related feature not yet available on the Apple Watch is rumored to appear on the Galaxy Watch 7 and that would be a blood pressure monitor. This would dovetail with the other health-related features on Galaxy Watch models including sleep monitoring, heart rate monitoring, and fitness tracking.
Things that are NOT allowed: