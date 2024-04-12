Galaxy Watch 7 could be first Samsung device to use this kind of chipset





Other rumored specs include 32GB of storage, double the 16GB that was available on the predecessor model. The extra storage will allow users to install more apps on the Galaxy Watch 7 than they would have been able to install on the Galaxy Watch 6 and older models. The SoC on the wearable could be the Exynos W940 compared to the Exynos W930 SoC that was used on the previous iteration of the timepiece. 3GB of RAM is also believed to be included and WearOS will be pre-installed.







While it isn't totally clear at this stage, there has been speculation that the SoC powering the Galaxy Watch 7 will be manufactured using Samsung Foundry's 3nm process node. If the Exynos W940 chipset is made using the 3nm node, the watch will be the first Samsung product to be equipped with a 3nm chip which should help deliver improvements in performance and battery life.











Galaxy Watch 6 and Galaxy Watch 7 battery will top the 573mAh cell powering the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro. Speaking of batteries, earlier this year there was speculation that the watch would feature a 578mAh capacity battery. Compare that to the 300mAh and 425mAh batteries used on theand Galaxy Watch 6 Classic , respectively. If the rumor is right, thebattery will top the 573mAh cell powering the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro.



