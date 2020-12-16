Get Google Pixel 4 XL with Mint Mobile plan

 View

Get Google Pixel 4 XL with Mint Mobile plan

 View
Samsung Apple Tablets Display

First OLED iPad may not arrive until 2022

Anam Hamid
by Anam Hamid
Dec 16, 2020, 4:55 PM
First OLED iPad may not arrive until 2022
It was reported last month that Apple would transition the iPad Pro to mini LED in the first half of 2021, before switching to OLED displays in the second half. According to the latest from a South Korean publication, the first OLED iPad won't arrive until 2022 (via SamMobile).

Per the report, the transition will begin with a few models. The orders will apparently go to Samsung and LG, who also make OLED panels for the iPhone 12 series.

According to an earlier rumor, Apple has demanded higher specifications for the OLED panel meant for the iPad Pro when compared to the screens supplied for iPhones. Today's report provides more clarity on that. 

Apple is expected to use hybrid OLED units which are thinner than conventional panels and are made using a combination of flexible and rigid OLED technologies.  Samsung and LG have branded these panels as UT (Ultra Thin) and ATO (Advanced Thin OLED), respectively. 

Samsung Display will reportedly start supplying UT panels for the iPad in 2022, and the chaebol has already started working on facilities and equipment that would be required. LG Display will commence shipments in 2023. The report adds that full scale manufacturing will also begin in 2021.

mini LED iPads will likely precede the arrival of OLED ones



As you may already know, all iPads in Apple's current lineup sport LCD panels. The latest report corroborates earlier rumors that said some 2021 iPad models will use mini LED, presumably a 12.9-inch ‌iPad Pro, a 10.2-inch ‌‌iPad‌‌, and a 7.9-inch ‌‌‌iPad‌‌‌ mini. To be more specific, up to 40 percent of iPad models coming next year could feature miniLED. The tech is expected to offer similar benefits to OLED but without downsides such as burn-in.

A report that dates back to 2018 says Apple may never use OLED for iPads because of technical and financial constraints. To give you some perspective, 6.1-inch iPhone 12's OLED panel supposedly costs Apple $90 per unit.

That said, competitors like Samsung and Lenovo already make OLED tablets, so it wouldn't be surprising if Apple makes the switch too.

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
iOS 14 “Headphone Safety” reveals Apple still doesn’t care about customer choice
Popular stories
The first Samsung Galaxy S21 press render has leaked
Popular stories
Samsung teases 2021 plans: cheaper foldables, early S21 announcement, S Pen without Note
Popular stories
Why Samsung isn't making a Galaxy S21 mini

Popular stories

Popular stories
Family might have to cancel Christmas after their child spends over $16K in the App Store
Popular stories
Samsung store confirms Galaxy S21 5G launch date, colors, and key specs
Popular stories
Newest Samsung Galaxy S21 5G leak details storage options, new S Pen cases
Popular stories
Unreleased Galaxy S21+ 5G gets compared to iPhone 12 Pro Max in leaked video
Popular stories
T-Mobile will continue to focus on its 5G network before starting Sprint's shutdown 'in earnest'
Popular stories
Samsung's 5G Galaxy S21+ has been spotted on video for the first time

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless