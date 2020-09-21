Galaxy Z Fold2 5G with Verizon Unlimited plan

View

Galaxy Z Fold2 5G with Verizon Unlimited plan

View
iOS Apple Tablets Display

Apple to use mini-LED displays on up to 40% of iPads next year

Joshua Swingle
by Joshua Swingle
@joshuaswingle
Sep 21, 2020, 10:17 AM
Apple to use mini-LED displays on up to 40% of iPads next year
The Apple Watch has used OLED since its inception and soon every new iPhone model will take advantage of the technology too. But reports suggest Apple is already looking towards the next generation of displays.

There's more competition in the world of mini-LED


A new research note by analyst Ming-Chi Kuo (via MacRumors) claims Apple has recently decided to accelerate its adoption of mini-LED display technology on the iPad and MacBook product lines.

The move comes amid increased competition among mini-LED display chip suppliers. Kuo says that Epistar was expected to be the exclusive supplier of mini-LED display chips for Apple next year.

However, rival Sanan Optoelectronics has experienced better and faster than expected development in recent months and has now secured an agreement with Apple to supply the necessary display chips starting in 2021 rather than 2022.

Ming-Chi Kuo believes this development will significantly drive down the cost of mini-LED displays for Apple. The panels were initially expected to cost $75-85 but could now drop down to as little as $45.

Up to 40% of iPads will use mini-LED in 2021


Apple is currently expected to use mini-LED technology on roughly 20-30% of MacBook shipments and 30-40% of all iPad shipments in 2021. That’s a massive increase over the original estimates of 10-20% for both sets of products.

Sanan Optoelectronics should account for around 20-30% of all mini-LED orders in 2021 and an impressive 45-55% of shipments in 2022. Epistar will handle the remaining orders unless Apple finds another supplier, in which case they’ll be split.

The Silicon Valley-based company has plans for at least six mini-LED products to be released by the end of 2021. Leading the way will be a 12.9-inch iPad Pro which may support 5G along with a 7.9-inch iPad mini and a 10.2-inch budget iPad.

On the Mac front, Apple is working 16-inch and 14.1-inch MacBook Pro models with mini-LED displays and a 27-inch iMac Pro.

Nevertheless, delays are still very much possible. Kuo warns that everything from the trade tensions between the US and China to the COVID-19 pandemic could impact production in some form.

The benefits of mini-LED displays over LCD displays


For those of you that don’t know, mini-LED technology is essentially the next-generation of LCD technology. It offers countless benefits and much better replicates the performance of OLED.

Mini-LED panels use anywhere between 1,000 and 10,000 individual LEDs and support much higher contrast ratios paired with increased maximum brightness and noticeably better power efficiency.

The displays are less prone to burn-in than OLED too, which means they will last longer while still offering deeper blacks and richer colors.

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
Advanced Apple Watch Series 6 and affordable Apple Watch SE are official
Popular stories
LG Wing hands-on: what does the LG Wing do?
Popular stories
Leaked iPhone 12 Pro Max benchmark results fail to impress
Popular stories
Sony Xperia 5 II 5G is official: price, release date, specs, all you need to know

Popular stories

Popular stories
Verizon's indoor tests with Samsung counter all that T-Mobile 5G signal penetration trolling
Popular stories
You need to set up this useful new iOS 14 feature for your iPhone right now!
Popular stories
Apple iPhone 12 Pro/Max vs iPhone 11 Pro/Max
Popular stories
New and existing T-Mobile customers are in for another awesome surprise right now
Popular stories
T-Mobile crows about its 5G market position in anticipation of Apple's iPhone 12 launch
Popular stories
Issues with the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G and other high-end models are frustrating users

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless