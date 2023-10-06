For a limited time, get an awesome entertainment tablet for peanuts; grab a Fire HD 10 for 47% off from Amazon UK

Amazon Fire HD 10 64GB Denim: Save £75! Snatch the 64GB version from Amazon UK and save £75. The tablet may not have top-tier performance, but it's great for binge-watching your favorite Amazon Prime TV shows and is a real steal at this price. £75 off (38%) Buy at Amazon Amazon Fire HD 10 32GB Lavender: Save 47%! Snatch the 32GB version of the Fire HD 10 in Lavender from Amazon UK and save £75. The tablet may not have top-tier performance, but it's great for binge-watching your favorite Amazon Prime TV shows and is a real steal at this price. However, the discount will expire on October 12th, so be sure to act fast. £75 off (47%) Buy at Amazon

The Fire HD 10 (2021) is not a mobile powerhouse, however, it's one awesome entertainment budget tablet, which comes with a nice 10.1-inch display that has Full HD (1920 x 1200) resolution and 420 nits of brightness. The screen delivers a pretty awesome picture quality for a device at this budget price point. Furthermore, the tablet comes with a dedicated slot for a memory card, so you will be able to expand the storage space even if you go for the 32GB model.Moreover, the Fire HD 10 (2021) has nice battery life. It should let you stream your favorite Prime TV series for up to 12 hours on a single charge.Something worth noting, though, is that the tablet doesn't support Google's Play Store, but you can still download apps like Netflix, Facebook, Hulu, and Instagram, from Amazon's Appstore.While the Fire HD 10 (2021) is light years away from the best tablets on the market, it's one awesome slate perfect for those wanting to watch their favorite movies and TV series on a budget wherever they are. And Amazon's current price cut on this sweet tablet makes the Fire HD 10 (2021) a real steal. Therefore, we strongly encourage you to snatch one with a discount while the offer is still available.