For a limited time, get an awesome entertainment tablet for peanuts; grab a Fire HD 10 for 47% off from Amazon UK
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Samsung's new Galaxy Tab S9 tablets are amazing devices; however, they are pretty expensive, and it makes no sense to spend that much on a new tablet only to binge-watch your favorite TV series. For that, you can pull the trigger on this deal and snatch a brand-new Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet for peanuts.
The Fire HD 10 (2021) is not a mobile powerhouse, however, it's one awesome entertainment budget tablet, which comes with a nice 10.1-inch display that has Full HD (1920 x 1200) resolution and 420 nits of brightness. The screen delivers a pretty awesome picture quality for a device at this budget price point. Furthermore, the tablet comes with a dedicated slot for a memory card, so you will be able to expand the storage space even if you go for the 32GB model.
Moreover, the Fire HD 10 (2021) has nice battery life. It should let you stream your favorite Prime TV series for up to 12 hours on a single charge.
Something worth noting, though, is that the tablet doesn't support Google's Play Store, but you can still download apps like Netflix, Facebook, Hulu, and Instagram, from Amazon's Appstore.
While the Fire HD 10 (2021) is light years away from the best tablets on the market, it's one awesome slate perfect for those wanting to watch their favorite movies and TV series on a budget wherever they are. And Amazon's current price cut on this sweet tablet makes the Fire HD 10 (2021) a real steal. Therefore, we strongly encourage you to snatch one with a discount while the offer is still available.
Currently, the 32GB version of the Fire HD 10 (2021) tablet in Lavender is on sale on Amazon UK for 47% off its usual price. This means you will save £75 if you take advantage of this deal and grab one from Amazon UK today. However, the offer will expire on October 12th, so be sure to act fast on this one. If Lavender is not your color, you can snatch the 64GB variant of the Fire HD 10 (2021) in Denim with a sweet £75 discount.
