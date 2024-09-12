The budget Fire HD 10 (2023) offers entertainment at an even more affordable price with this deal

Google Pixel 8 Pro with 38% discount!
By
A person holding the Fire HD 10 (2023) with the display turned on
High-end tablets like the Galaxy Tab S9 are incredible. They offer top-notch performance and pack gorgeous displays. Sometimes, though, you just need a reliable slate to watch your favorite TV shows and don't need that immense firepower that the best tablets offer. Since it doesn't make sense to break the bank on a device you won't use to its full capabilities, it's better to opt for a more affordable tablet that delivers entertainment on the cheap.

Well, we have great news if you're in the market for such a slate, as the Fire HD 10 (2023) with 64GB of storage is on sale for $80 off its price on Amazon. This sweet discount brings the cost of the slate to the lowest it's ever been at the retailer, letting you score a unit for just under $100. But we suggest acting fast, as this is a limited-time deal and might expire soon.

Amazon Fire HD 10 (2023) 64GB: Save $80!

The Fire HD 10 (2023) is now on sale for $80 off its price on Amazon, letting you get one for just under $100. The slate offers a good watching experience on the cheap and is a real steal at its current price.
$80 off (44%)
Buy at Amazon


Being on the budget side, the Fire HD 10 (2023) is by no means a powerful tablet. That said, it packs 3GB of RAM and has enough firepower for daily tasks such as watching movies and browsing the web. It also has a dedicated slot for a microSD card, letting you expand its storage space.

As a proper tablet for entertainment, it comes with a beautiful 10.1-inch screen with a 1,920 x 1,200 resolution and a 16:10 aspect ratio and boasts two stereo speakers. So, you'll enjoy a pleasant watching experience without breaking the bank.

Now, we should note that the Fire HD 10 (2023) doesn't support Google's Play Store, as it runs on Fire OS and comes with Amazon's own Appstore pre-installed. However, this shouldn't be an issue for you, as you'll still have access to plenty of apps, including Disney Plus and Netflix.

Overall, the Fire HD 10 (2023) is a pretty decent slate and is a top choice if you need an affordable device for entertainment. Just be sure to save on this fella now while the deal is still up for grabs!

