Hefty 53% discount makes the Fire HD 10 (2023) the best tablet for entertainment right now
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Up Next:
Sometimes, all you need is a solid tablet to catch your favorite TV shows. While the best tablets on the market offer an incredible viewing experience, getting one can burn a hole in your wallet. This is why it's smarter to go for a budget-friendly slate that gets the job done without breaking the bank, especially if all you need is a device to watch movies on.
Right now, the 64GB version of this affordable fella can be yours for a whopping 53% off its price on Amazon. With this discount, you can get your hands on one for less than $85. Not too shabby, considering the slate will usually set you back about $180. That said, this is a limited-time offer, which means you should hurry and take advantage of it as soon as possible.
Its biggest highlight is the beautiful 10.1-inch display with a 1,920 x 1,200 resolution and a 16:10 aspect ratio, making it perfect for budget-friendly entertainment. Plus, it comes with two stereo speakers, adding to the immersive viewing experience.
Something worth mentioning is that the Fire HD 10 (2023) doesn't have access to the Google Play Store since it runs on Fire OS and comes with Amazon's Appstore instead. But don't worry, you'll still have plenty of apps to download, including favorites like Disney Plus and Netflix.
What's even wiser is to snag such a tablet when it's heavily discounted, as you'll basically get it for next to nothing this way. That's why we're happy to report that we stumbled upon a sweet promo on one of the best budget slates for entertainment, the Amazon Fire HD 10 (2023).
Right now, the 64GB version of this affordable fella can be yours for a whopping 53% off its price on Amazon. With this discount, you can get your hands on one for less than $85. Not too shabby, considering the slate will usually set you back about $180. That said, this is a limited-time offer, which means you should hurry and take advantage of it as soon as possible.
Boasting just 3GB of RAM, the Fire HD 10 (2023) isn't a powerlifter and won't wow you with fast performance. However, it can handle day-to-day tasks like streaming videos without issues. In addition, it packs a slot for a microSD card, letting you expand its storage and download movies directly on it to watch them without internet connectivity.
Its biggest highlight is the beautiful 10.1-inch display with a 1,920 x 1,200 resolution and a 16:10 aspect ratio, making it perfect for budget-friendly entertainment. Plus, it comes with two stereo speakers, adding to the immersive viewing experience.
Something worth mentioning is that the Fire HD 10 (2023) doesn't have access to the Google Play Store since it runs on Fire OS and comes with Amazon's Appstore instead. But don't worry, you'll still have plenty of apps to download, including favorites like Disney Plus and Netflix.
All in all, the Fire HD 10 (2023) is a true bargain, and we encourage you to save big with this deal now while you still can!
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: