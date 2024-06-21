Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!

The Fire HD 10 (2021) costs only $69.99 and offers entertainment on the cheap, but not for long

By
0comments
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The Fire HD 10 (2021) costs only $69.99 and offers entertainment on the cheap, but not for long
Amazon's Fire tablets may not be on par with top-tier slates like the Galaxy Tab S9, but they still have a lot to offer, especially for someone on a budget. And right now, you can get one at a no-brainer price at Woot, making it a real steal for anyone on a budget.

The tablet in question is the 32GB variant of the Fire HD 10 (2021), which is available at an awesome $80 markdown and can be yours for 53% off its usual price. So, you can get a unit for just $69.99, down from $149.99, if you act fast and pull the trigger on this deal today. We suggest not dilly-dallying, as this is a limited-time deal in true Woot fashion and may expire in the blink of an eye.

Amazon Fire HD 10 2021 32GB: Save 53%!

Get the Amazon Fire HD 10 2021 with 32GB of storage for just $69.99 at Woot and score savings of 53%! The slate is great for entertainment on the cheap and an absolute steal at its current price. Act fast and snag one for peanuts today!
$80 off (53%)
$69 99
$149 99
Buy at Woot

Amazon Fire HD 10 Plus 2021 32GB: Save $100 on Amazon!

Alternatively, you can get the Amazon Fire HD 10 Plus 2021 on Amazon for less than $100 scoring sweet savings of $100.
$100 off (51%)
Buy at Amazon


We should also mention that the variant on sale is the ad-supported option, meaning you'll see sponsored ads on its lock screen. Also, being a Fire tablet, this fella doesn't support Google's Play Store. Instead, it comes with Amazon's Appstore, which also offers plenty of apps, including Netflix, Facebook, Hulu, and Instagram.

Another important thing is that the slate doesn't come with an insane amount of firepower. However, its 10.1-inch display with Full HD (1920 x 1200) resolution and 420 nits of brightness makes it great for entertainment on the cheap. Additionally, it comes with a dedicated slot for a memory card and has good battery life, offering up to 12 hours of video streaming on one charge.

Overall, the Fire HD 10 (2021) may not be able to impress you with insane performance, but for just $69.99, it's a real steal, especially if you are on a budget and need a new tablet for entertainment. So, don't waste time and save on one before it's too late.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/314-200/Preslav-Mladenov.jpg
Preslav Mladenov News and Affiliate Content Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Google reportedly canceling YouTube Premium subscriptions purchased using VPNs for lower pricing
Google reportedly canceling YouTube Premium subscriptions purchased using VPNs for lower pricing
After delay, T-Mobile's unwelcome Home Internet change is going into effect
After delay, T-Mobile's unwelcome Home Internet change is going into effect
You don't need to spend $3,500 on an Apple Vision Pro, just get a Quest 3 and this $10 app
You don't need to spend $3,500 on an Apple Vision Pro, just get a Quest 3 and this $10 app
Samsung has seemingly pulled the plug on the entire Galaxy Tab S8 family
Samsung has seemingly pulled the plug on the entire Galaxy Tab S8 family
Leaked images reveal revised Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 design and a couple of key features
Leaked images reveal revised Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 design and a couple of key features
Galaxy Watch 7, Galaxy Watch Ultra specs, U.S. pricing, and colors leak
Galaxy Watch 7, Galaxy Watch Ultra specs, U.S. pricing, and colors leak

Latest News

TIDAL will no longer support MQA and 360 Reality Audio formats
TIDAL will no longer support MQA and 360 Reality Audio formats
Pixel Watch owners report unexpected battery drain after June update
Pixel Watch owners report unexpected battery drain after June update
Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 new leaked images show a stylish redesign
Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 new leaked images show a stylish redesign
Motorola Razr (2023), the cheapest flip phone, is still $250 off at Amazon
Motorola Razr (2023), the cheapest flip phone, is still $250 off at Amazon
Can the iPhone 16 and 16 Plus run Apple Intelligence AI?
Can the iPhone 16 and 16 Plus run Apple Intelligence AI?
Microsoft Phone Link now lets users extract text from images on their Android phones
Microsoft Phone Link now lets users extract text from images on their Android phones
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless