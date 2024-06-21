The Fire HD 10 (2021) costs only $69.99 and offers entertainment on the cheap, but not for long
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Amazon's Fire tablets may not be on par with top-tier slates like the Galaxy Tab S9, but they still have a lot to offer, especially for someone on a budget. And right now, you can get one at a no-brainer price at Woot, making it a real steal for anyone on a budget.
The tablet in question is the 32GB variant of the Fire HD 10 (2021), which is available at an awesome $80 markdown and can be yours for 53% off its usual price. So, you can get a unit for just $69.99, down from $149.99, if you act fast and pull the trigger on this deal today. We suggest not dilly-dallying, as this is a limited-time deal in true Woot fashion and may expire in the blink of an eye.
We should also mention that the variant on sale is the ad-supported option, meaning you'll see sponsored ads on its lock screen. Also, being a Fire tablet, this fella doesn't support Google's Play Store. Instead, it comes with Amazon's Appstore, which also offers plenty of apps, including Netflix, Facebook, Hulu, and Instagram.
Another important thing is that the slate doesn't come with an insane amount of firepower. However, its 10.1-inch display with Full HD (1920 x 1200) resolution and 420 nits of brightness makes it great for entertainment on the cheap. Additionally, it comes with a dedicated slot for a memory card and has good battery life, offering up to 12 hours of video streaming on one charge.
Overall, the Fire HD 10 (2021) may not be able to impress you with insane performance, but for just $69.99, it's a real steal, especially if you are on a budget and need a new tablet for entertainment. So, don't waste time and save on one before it's too late.
