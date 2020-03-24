Leak reveals new features rumored for the "Find My" app in iOS 14

Apple used a little bit of magic last year and turned the Find My Friends and Find My Phone app into one app it calls "Find My." The app is available on the iPhone, iPad, iPod touch or a Mac and can help you find your friends or family members. You can also share your location with a friend and have him share his with you. And with the Location Services enabled, a lost or missing device can be located using the app. You can arrange to have your device found even if it isn't connected to a Wi-Fi or cellular network.











Thanks to an early build of iOS 14 obtained by 9to5Mac , we have an idea of what features Apple could be adding to the app once the next build of its mobile operating system for handsets is released this coming fall. One useful new feature will allow users to receive a notification when someone doesn't arrive at a certain location at a previously scheduled time. Currently, the app will deliver a notification when someone does arrive at a pre-selected location on time. And following the update, the Find My app will also alert users when a contact leaves a location before a set time.





It also appears as though the Find My app will have some type of AR capabilities in iOS 14. In AR View, users will see a more detailed map showing the precise location of lost and missing Apple devices. This would be available via the display on a person's device or via an AR headset. And the app would also work with the yet to be unveiled AirTags. The small and round AirTags can be attached to key rings, dog collars and a host of other items that you want to keep track of. Last month, reliable TF International analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said that he expects Apple to show off the tags during the event it plans to hold this coming fall to unveil the 5G 2020 iPhone models.





Based on a previous leak, it appears that the AR tools coming to the Find My app will include the use of virtual balloons to help direct the user toward the location of a lost device. Code discovered last year in the Find My app instructs iPhone users to "Walk around several feet and move your iPhone up and down until a balloon comes into view."