The FCC's first-ever 'standardized' nationwide 4G LTE coverage map is finally here

The FCC's first-ever 'standardized' nationwide 4G LTE coverage map is finally here0
The difference between "pretty much anywhere" and "literally anywhere" can be incredibly significant, though, which is why we're excited to see the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) roll out a comprehensive and (purportedly) "truly accurate" 4G LTE mobile coverage mapat last.
In theory, the first-of-its-kind map, which looks almost surprisingly easy to use, load up, and navigate, should show you exactly where you can get reliable service on AT&T, T-Mobile, US Cellular, and Verizon, thus helping you make an informed decision when thinking of switching from an operator to another or simply relocating.
Still, being able to easily access one map in one place for all mobile network operators definitely beats searching for and manually comparing four other resources found on four different websites, some of which are not always as user-friendly as what you can find at this fcc.com link.
Speaking of the user experience, that includes separate layers (colored slightly differently) for LTE data and LTE voice service for each carrier, which you can zoom in on to view across a certain area or search by entering specific addresses.
Of course, your actual "on-the-ground" cellular experience may not coincide with what the FCC is listing here, which represents expected "outdoor" and "stationary" coverage instead of the speeds you might register indoors or in a moving vehicle.