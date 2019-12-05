FCC finds T-Mobile, Verizon, and US Cellular guilty of gross 4G LTE coverage misrepresentation
Verizon, US Cellular, and T-Mobile are in the wrong
The FCC's Enforcement Bureau field agents found that the minimum download speed predicted in official maps submitted by the three aforementioned carriers was only achieved sporadically on the actual ground. Specifically, a measly 45 percent of measurements performed on US Cellular's 4G LTE network delivered the expected results, while T-Mobile and Verizon's 63.2 and 64.3 percent totals are sure better but far from a desired 100 percent.
In other words, T-Mobile and Verizon's 4G LTE networks provided lower than predicted speeds in 36.8 and 35.7 percent of cases respectively. Worse still, the FCC's field agents couldn't get a 4G LTE signal at all in no less than 38 percent of their US Cellular drive tests, as well as in 21.3 and 16.2 percent of instances on T-Mobile and Verizon respectively. That's... truly awful, and in case you're wondering, the Rural Wireless Association and other industry experts believe this general misrepresentation is intentional.
Its hidden goal may have been to prevent smaller carriers from securing government funding in the Mobility Fund Phase II auction designed to help precisely those areas currently lacking 4G LTE access. But all in all, the FCC's investigation did not find a "sufficiently clear violation" of the MF-II data collection requirements to warrant any "enforcement action."
$9 billion aid for rural 5G rollouts
While it might not be entirely clear if T-Mobile, Verizon, and US Cellular's 4G LTE coverage misrepresentations were indeed intentional and nefarious, it seems pretty obvious that mistakes like these shouldn't happen. Period. Unfortunately, the FCC is only taking vague "steps to make sure that coverage data the Commission and the public rely on is accurate" while terminating the Mobility Fund Phase II program.
That means no one will get federal support to provide 4G LTE service in "unserved areas", but an even larger $9 billion fund will be set up to help carriers deploy "advanced 5G mobile wireless services in rural America." Once again, that sounds like an extremely noble goal, but in the absence of strict policies to ensure certain carriers will not continue to exaggerate their network development work, the aptly named 5G Fund could well exacerbate the problem rather than solving it.
