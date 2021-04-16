Help the FCC create true 4G and 5G coverage maps with its new speed test app





Needless to say, that is the easier way to do it, compared with what testing firms like RootMetrics do, actual driving around the country. Crowdsourced data tends to cluster in bigger cities, despite the researchers' efforts to combine data mining techniques to extrapolate results for less densely populated places as well.





The FCC, however, is on a government budget, and needs to pick its battles, so it went the crowdsourced way to test your fixed or mobile broadband connection. The initiative is actually part of the broader Measuring Broadband America (MBA) program, here is what the FCC Speed Test app will measure under your willing participation:





Download Speed: Incoming throughput in megabits per second (Mbps) utilizing three concurrent Transmission Control Protocol (TCP) connections

Upload Speed: Outgoing throughput in megabits per second (Mbps) utilizing three concurrent Transmission Control Protocol (TCP) connections

UDP Latency: Average round trip time of a series of randomly transmitted User Datagram Protocol (UDP) packets distributed over a long timeframe

UDP Packet Loss: Fraction of UDP packets lost during UDP latency test

UDP Jitter: Mean round trip time (RTT) of UDP echo requests in microseconds from the app to a target test node