Why would the FBI lie about its inability to unlock a terrorist's iPhones?
Last month, President Donald Trump and Attorney General William Barr decided to go after Apple for not unlocking an iPhone 5 and iPhone 7 belonging to terrorist Mohammed Saeed Alshamrani. The latter killed three people last December at a Naval base in Pensacola, Florida and was killed during the attack which was ruled terrorism by the authorities. The FBI asked Apple to unlock the devices so that it could look for clues about any possible future attacks.
If the DOJ can unlock the iPhone 11 owned by Lev Parnas, why can't it unlock a terrorist's iPhone 5 and iPhone 7?
According to Bloomberg, FBI director Christopher Wray revealed today that the FBI still cannot find out what information is in Alshamrani's handsets. During a House Judiciary Committee hearing, Wray admitted that his agency cannot access the encrypted data on the devices. In response to a question posed by Florida Republican Matt Gaetz, the FBI director said that the FBI is "currently engaged with Apple hoping to see if we can get better help from them so we can get access to that phone."
Apple has turned over cloud data related to the two iPhones used by the Pensacola shooter, but both law enforcement and the U.S. government want more. They want Apple to add a backdoor to its devices so that encrypted data can be easily obtained by U.S. agencies and officials. Apple does not want to do this pointing out that "Backdoors can also be exploited by those who threaten our national security and the data security of our customers."
And yes, there is some hypocrisy involved here. The current administration has banned Chinese manufacturer Huawei from obtaining U.S. made components and software and has asked allies not to use the firm's networking gear in their 5G networks. Trump officials, lawmakers, and law enforcement have taken this stance because they fear that Huawei products contain a backdoor that could send private data to Beijing. Yet, the same government officials, lawmakers and law enforcement officials are badgering Apple to put a backdoor inside its phones.
Last month, we first pointed out that the FBI doesn't seem to need Apple's help to unlock the phones in question. Security experts and forensic examiners agree with that conclusion. Last month the Justice Department said that it was able to extract data from the iPhone 11 owned by Rudy Giuliani's indicted pal Lev Parnas. The iPhone 5 and iPhone 7 owned by Alshamrani should be easier to open than Parnas' iPhone 11 was.
Whatever is really going on behind the scenes, Apple appears to be wrongly targeted by Trump who said in a tweet last month "We are helping Apple all of the time on TRADE and so many other issues, and yet they refuse to unlock phones used by killers, drug dealers, and other violent criminal elements. They will have to step up to the plate and help our great Country."
