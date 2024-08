Faster than Samsung: Pixel 9 ultrasonic fingerprint scanner is the best new feature in Google phones

Pixel 6

Pixel 6

The Pixel 9 , and Pixel 9 Pro XL not only have brand new fingerprint readers… I think they might be the best in the business!

Google says the new fingerprint scanner in theandis 50% faster than the one in the Pixel 8 , but this doesn’t tell the whole story.Qualcomm's bold claim might be the more accurate one here - the company says that the “3D Sonic Gen 2” is the world's fastest ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor, and that’s largely thanks to the sensor's 8x8mm size, which accommodates a larger sensing area, contributing to the enhanced performance.Of course that’s only part of the whole picture. This is an ultrasonic reader, which is the same tech Samsung’s been using for years for the flagship Galaxy S series. Google took a good while to catch up, but we’re here now.Beyond speed, the sensor excels in adverse conditions, accurately reading wet fingers, and the “anti-spoofing measures” should protect you against unauthorized access (like fake fingerprints?!).



In fact, as you can tell by the video, you can simply tap the screen without having to hold your finger - it’s that fast! Of course, this doesn’t work 100% of the time, but even when holding down your finger, it’s incredibly fast.



I wonder if this might result in some accidental touches that unlock your Pixel 9 though. Like when you’re holding the phone in a way that your finger touches the reader. But that’s a minor inconvenience compared to the broken scanners in the Pixel 6 , so I guess I’ll take it!



And let’s not forget that the Pixel 9 continues having Face Unlock for payments and other services that require a higher degree of security, which is bizzare since the Pixel doesn’t have the iPhone’s Face ID sensors but only a single selfie camera.



In fact, as you can tell by the video, you can simply tap the screen without having to hold your finger - it’s that fast! Of course, this doesn’t work 100% of the time, but even when holding down your finger, it’s incredibly fast.I wonder if this might result in some accidental touches that unlock yourthough. Like when you’re holding the phone in a way that your finger touches the reader. But that’s a minor inconvenience compared to the broken scanners in the, so I guess I’ll take it!And let’s not forget that thecontinues having Face Unlock for payments and other services that require a higher degree of security, which is bizzare since the Pixel doesn’t have the iPhone’s Face ID sensors but only a single selfie camera.



On a personal note, after years of swearing by Touch ID, I came around, and I prefer using Face ID on my



So… Google seems to be striking a nice balance here… And who would’ve thought that’d happen - especially after the Pixel 6 scanner fiasco?!

Galaxy S24, Pixel 9 Pro, OnePlus 13: It’s time - ultrasonic fingerprint scanners should replace all optical scanners in flagship smartphones



On a personal note, after years of swearing by Touch ID, I came around, and I prefer using Face ID on my iPhone 13 . However, Face ID isn’t always convenient - like when my phone is on the table or when I’m in bed, or just want to open it without looking.