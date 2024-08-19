Faster than Samsung: Pixel 9 ultrasonic fingerprint scanner is the best new feature in Google phones
Google’s history with fingerprint readers on phones hasn’t been great to say the least.
The fingerprint scanner on my cousin’s Pixel 6 simply stopped working a few months after he bought the phone, and it wasn’t fixed until the phone received a software update, which Google didn’t send very quickly.
Moreover, some Pixel 6 users used to be able to open their phone with any fingerprint - not just the one they registered, which meant other people could open your phone. In a nutshell, the Pixel 6 series became famous for having some of the worst fingerprint readers we ever seen on a phone.
The Pixel 8 Pro, which I’m using daily has a reliable scanner, which works as expected, which means it’s secure, but still on the slow side. But things are about to change for Pixel users!
Qualcomm's bold claim might be the more accurate one here - the company says that the “3D Sonic Gen 2” is the world's fastest ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor, and that’s largely thanks to the sensor's 8x8mm size, which accommodates a larger sensing area, contributing to the enhanced performance.
Of course that’s only part of the whole picture. This is an ultrasonic reader, which is the same tech Samsung’s been using for years for the flagship Galaxy S series. Google took a good while to catch up, but we’re here now.
Beyond speed, the sensor excels in adverse conditions, accurately reading wet fingers, and the “anti-spoofing measures” should protect you against unauthorized access (like fake fingerprints?!).
In fact, as you can tell by the video, you can simply tap the screen without having to hold your finger - it’s that fast! Of course, this doesn’t work 100% of the time, but even when holding down your finger, it’s incredibly fast.
And let’s not forget that the Pixel 9 continues having Face Unlock for payments and other services that require a higher degree of security, which is bizzare since the Pixel doesn’t have the iPhone’s Face ID sensors but only a single selfie camera.
On a personal note, after years of swearing by Touch ID, I came around, and I prefer using Face ID on my iPhone 13. However, Face ID isn’t always convenient - like when my phone is on the table or when I’m in bed, or just want to open it without looking.
I've experienced both optical (my Pixel 8 Pro) and ultrasonic fingerprint scanners (my Galaxy S24 Ultra), and it’s clear - ultrasonic fingerprint scanners should be the new standard. Especially after I’ve seen what the Pixel 9 can do.
Optical scanners are widely used by so many phone-makers but they come with some limitations. They work by capturing a two-dimensional image of your fingerprint using light. They are cheaper, and relatively quick and accurate, but they can be annoying.
For one, optical scanners struggle in certain conditions, such as when my finger is wet, dirty, or even slightly off-center. Moreover, since they rely on a flat image, they can be more vulnerable to spoofing techniques - not that this has happened to me.
On the other hand, ultrasonic fingerprint scanners take security and reliability to the next level. These scanners use ultrasonic sound waves to capture every little detail of your fingerprint, in three dimensions. This 3D mapping is not only more accurate but also significantly harder to fake. And yes, the ultrasonic scanner on my Galaxy S24 Ultra works fine even when my finger is wet or greasy (don’t judge!).
Moving on, the Pixel 7 series was an improvement, since at least the security concerns were solved. However, Google’s optical fingerprint scanners remained super slow.
The Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, and Pixel 9 Pro XL not only have brand new fingerprint readers… I think they might be the best in the business!
From the slowest to the fastest: New fingerprint scanner in Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, and Pixel 9 Pro XL might be the biggest hardware upgrade to Pixel in years
It seems like 2024-2025 smartphones could bring a significant advancement in biometric security with the introduction of Qualcomm's 3D Sonic Gen 2 ultrasonic fingerprint sensor. Replacing the previous optical technology, this new sensor promises faster, more reliable, and secure unlocking.
Google says the new fingerprint scanner in the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro XL is 50% faster than the one in the Pixel 8, but this doesn’t tell the whole story.
The Pixel 9’s fingerprint scanner seems faster than the one in my Galaxy S24 Ultra; Google also gives you Face Unlock
The first ultrasonic fingerprint reader debuted on the Galaxy S10. It was faster than optical readers, and it worked with wet fingers.
In practice, and judging by the videos I came across, it seems like the fingerprint scanner in the Pixel 9 is now the fastest one in the world - even faster than the one in the Galaxy S24 Ultra.
I wonder if this might result in some accidental touches that unlock your Pixel 9 though. Like when you’re holding the phone in a way that your finger touches the reader. But that’s a minor inconvenience compared to the broken scanners in the Pixel 6, so I guess I’ll take it!
Either way, the presence of secure Face Unlock and the new industry-leading fingerprint scanner seem to make the Pixel 9 series the most convenient smartphones to unlock, which is one of the most important upgrades to Pixel in years.
So… Google seems to be striking a nice balance here… And who would’ve thought that’d happen - especially after the Pixel 6 scanner fiasco?!
Galaxy S24, Pixel 9 Pro, OnePlus 13: It’s time - ultrasonic fingerprint scanners should replace all optical scanners in flagship smartphones
Alleged render of the OnePlus 13. If the rumors are true, OnePlus could become only the third phone-maker to implement an ultrasonic fingerprint scanner.
Unlocking your phone is something you do every day, so I say it’s time we replaced all optical fingerprint scanners with ultrasonic ones. Well, at least the ones in premium Android phones. Let’s be honest - Apple is never bringing back Touch ID.
Finally, as a heavy smartphone user (I hate saying that but it’s true), security and convenience are top priorities for me - like they are for many people.
With the Galaxy, Pixel, and the upcoming OnePlus 13 (rumored to have an ultrasonic scanner) ultrasonic fingerprint readers are slowly becoming popular. It’s about time smartphone companies make the switch, so our devices aren’t just more “AI” but… safer too.
