A fantastic deal on the JBL Flip 6 allows you to pump up the party without breaking the bank
Listening to cool tunes is as easy as it gets when you’re home. But what happens when you want to bring the fun outside? All you need is a great Bluetooth speaker. What could be better than a JBL speaker that’s waterproof and available at a discounted price? We thought so. That’s why we’ve decided to present this fantastic Woot deal for the JBL Flip 6 to your attention. The merchant sells this great speaker at an incredible 38% less than its usual price.
The JBL Flip 6 made it on our list of the best Bluetooth speakers, and for a good reason. For starters, it’s very compact and easy to carry around anywhere you go. And you can indeed go wherever you want with this speaker, for it boasts an IP67 rating. So, you can rest assured that your speaker should be fine even if you accidentally drop it in the pool or let it roll in the sand by the beach.
What more could you ask for in a speaker that can now be yours for under $80? Probably good battery life, right? The JBL ticks that box, too, though it certainly can’t hold up the advertised 12 hours on a single charge. We’ve measured it to last about six hours, which should still be OK for most people.
Then again, you’d have to be OK with the JBL speaker in Red. If you’re not into that particular color, we offer you to check out the Amazon deal for the same item. However, the Bluetooth speaker comes with a lower 19% discount at the retailer. On the bright side, you can choose from a wide variety of colors, including Teal and Camouflage.
Speaking about the pool, with the JBL Flip 6, you can pump up the pool party without any trouble. It delivers a clear and balanced sound for its size. That allows you to listen to any music genre you can think of without disappointment. Even if you turn up the volume and bass to the max, you should be able to enjoy great sound quality without those unpleasant hisses.
