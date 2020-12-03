Apple improves FaceTime thanks to a major change











FaceTime was unveiled by Apple on June 7th, 2010 with the introduction of iPhone 4 . You might recall that AT&T at the time, prevented its unlimited customers from using FaceTime over a cellular network forcing said subscribers to use a Wi-Fi connection for a FaceTime convo. AT&T was eventually called out by the FCC for violating Net Neutrality rules. Keep in mind that a group video chat can take place over FaceTime with as many as 32 participants involved at one time. We should mention that FaceTime HD is not available on any iPad model.





FaceTime HD delivers a noticeable difference in image quality compared to the non-HD version of the application. It is not known why Apple decided not to include the FaceTime upgrade in the iOS 14.2 documentation, deciding instead to keep mum about the upgrade. Even though Apple maintained radio silence about this, it does make sense to make FaceTime better during a global pandemic as more and more iPhone users face a second round of shutdowns.

