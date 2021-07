Facebook wants to turn Instagram into a TikTok clone

"full screen, immersive, entertaining, mobile-first video"

"experiment with a number of things in this space over the coming months"

"We're no longer a photo-sharing app or a square photo-sharing app. Let's be honest, there's some really serious competition right now... TikTok is huge, YouTube is even bigger, and there are lots of other upstarts as well,"

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR NEWSLETTER!



Our beloved Instagram is about to change big time. As if putting ads in Instagram Reels wasn’t enough, now Facebook wants to turn the app into a TikTok clone.In a Twitter interview, the head of Instagram Adam Mosseri has confirmed that Facebook has decided to start testing new, and wants tosaid Mosseri.While the change is a bit frustrating for core Instagram users for sure, it’s not surprising, not in the slightest. A recent report by Sensor Tower showed that TikTok topped revenue charts in 2020 and has continued to do so in 1H21 as the highest-grossing non-game app worldwide across both the App Store and Google Play.People have spent more than $920 million in TikTok during the first half of the year, up 74 percent when compared to the year-ago period. Facebook apparently thinks that Instagram can take a bite from that sweet fruit, too - hence the changes.Last month we shared how Instagram kept getting worse under Facebook , but it’s just our opinion. What do you, guys think?