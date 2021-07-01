Facebook wants to turn Instagram into a TikTok clone

Facebook wants to turn Instagram into a TikTok clone0
In a Twitter interview, the head of Instagram Adam Mosseri has confirmed that Facebook has decided to start testing new "full screen, immersive, entertaining, mobile-first video", and wants to "experiment with a number of things in this space over the coming months".
While the change is a bit frustrating for core Instagram users for sure, it’s not surprising, not in the slightest. A recent report by Sensor Tower showed that TikTok topped revenue charts in 2020 and has continued to do so in 1H21 as the highest-grossing non-game app worldwide across both the App Store and Google Play.
People have spent more than $920 million in TikTok during the first half of the year, up 74 percent when compared to the year-ago period. Facebook apparently thinks that Instagram can take a bite from that sweet fruit, too - hence the changes.
Last month we shared how Instagram kept getting worse under Facebook, but it’s just our opinion. What do you, guys think?