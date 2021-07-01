$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

View

$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

View
iOS Android Apps

Facebook wants to turn Instagram into a TikTok clone

Mariyan Slavov
By
Jul 01, 2021, 4:59 AM
0
Facebook wants to turn Instagram into a TikTok clone
Our beloved Instagram is about to change big time. As if putting ads in Instagram Reels wasn’t enough, now Facebook wants to turn the app into a TikTok clone.

In a Twitter interview, the head of Instagram Adam Mosseri has confirmed that Facebook has decided to start testing new "full screen, immersive, entertaining, mobile-first video", and wants to "experiment with a number of things in this space over the coming months".

"We're no longer a photo-sharing app or a square photo-sharing app. Let's be honest, there's some really serious competition right now... TikTok is huge, YouTube is even bigger, and there are lots of other upstarts as well," said Mosseri.

While the change is a bit frustrating for core Instagram users for sure, it’s not surprising, not in the slightest. A recent report by Sensor Tower showed that TikTok topped revenue charts in 2020 and has continued to do so in 1H21 as the highest-grossing non-game app worldwide across both the App Store and Google Play.



People have spent more than $920 million in TikTok during the first half of the year, up 74 percent when compared to the year-ago period. Facebook apparently thinks that Instagram can take a bite from that sweet fruit, too - hence the changes.

Last month we shared how Instagram kept getting worse under Facebook, but it’s just our opinion. What do you, guys think?

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest News

Apple will announce its Q3 2021 earnings on July 27
by Aleksandar Anastasov,  0
Apple will announce its Q3 2021 earnings on July 27
Apple TV+ Roku remote button cracks the walled garden as it sits along Netflix and Disney+
by Daniel Petrov,  0
Apple TV+ Roku remote button cracks the walled garden as it sits along Netflix and Disney+
Apple is investing $200 million in mini-LED production as it struggles to meet iPad Pro demand
by Iskren Gaidarov,  0
Apple is investing $200 million in mini-LED production as it struggles to meet iPad Pro demand
Twitter will allow users to add security keys as the sole authentication method
by Mariyan Slavov,  0
Twitter will allow users to add security keys as the sole authentication method
T-Mobile lets iPhone users test its 5G network for free even if on Verizon or AT&T via eSIM
by Daniel Petrov,  0
T-Mobile lets iPhone users test its 5G network for free even if on Verizon or AT&T via eSIM
Google rolls out digital COVID vaccine certificate card support for Android
by Daniel Petrov,  0
Google rolls out digital COVID vaccine certificate card support for Android
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless