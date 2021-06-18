Facebook puts ads in Instagram Reels, available now globally

Beware, TikTok, Facebook has just enabled ads in the Instagram Reels short videos globally, YahooFinance reports. The ads can be up to 30 seconds long, which is twice as long as a regular "reel" video itself, and will loop between the individual videos a user watches. Initially, the ad functionality was soft-tested in India, Brazil, Germany, and Australia earlier this year, showcasing ads from BMW, Louis Vuitton, Uber, and Netflix.







"We see Reels as a great way for people to discover new content on Instagram, and so ads are a natural fit," Justin Osofsky, Instagram's COO, said Thursday. "Brands of all sizes can take advantage of this new creative format in an environment where people are already being entertained."

As a reminder, Reels are Instagram's, and in extension - Facebook's, way of monetizing the its brazen clone of the core functionality behind TikTok. Reels was launched in August 2020 as an answer to TikTok's wild popularity, allowing users to create 15-second multi-clip videos with audio, effects, and new creative tools.