Facebook Messenger and Instagram won't feature encryption by default anytime soon

Facebook has been quite secretive about plans to bring important security features to its social and chat apps like Messenger and Instagram , even though the giant attracted a lot of criticism due to the way it handles user privacy and data.In an attempt to take the heat off of many of its questionable decisions, Facebook revealed its plans regarding important security features that many messaging apps already offer to their customers.We're talking about end-to-end encryption (E2EE), a security solution that prevents potential eavesdroppers from reading messages between communicating users, including carriers, Internet provides, or, in this case, Facebook.Currently, end-to-end encryption is available for Messenger users , but only if they switch to a special mode called “Secret Conversation.” Instagram doesn't have end-to-end encryption for messages yet, and the company hasn't even tested the feature.In a blog post published over the weekend, Facebook explains that default end-to-end encryption for Messenger and Instagram won't be coming anytime soon (via XDA Developers ).