If you're having issues with Instagram, Facebook Messenger, and WhatsApp, the problem is not you!

Having trouble with Facebook Messenger or stablemates Instagram and Whats App? Well, the good news is that it's not you, it is the Facebook family of apps. According to the DownDetector.com website , those three apps are each having some issues. Instagram, for example, went from 26 complaints at 11:47 am, EDT to over 120,000 complaints by 2:00 pm EDT. 70% of the complaints were about the timeline, 16% were about the website and 13% of those complaining could not log-in.









The number of WhatsApp users that filed a complaint with Down Detector shot up to nearly 25,000 by 2pm EDT from just one a few hours before. 68% reported a problem with the connection, 29% could not send or receive messages, and 2% could not log-in. Facebook Messenger has been flagged by DownDetector after the number of people complaining soared from one at 1:09 pm to nearly over 5,000 by 2 pm EDT. 48% could not get a connection to the server, 38% could not receive messages, and 12% could not log in.











While the number of complaints has been dropping off for all three apps, the reports received by DownDetector still show user problems with Instagram, WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger. Eventually, whatever has been causing the issue gets resolved and everyone breathes a sigh of relief. Until that happens, you could try some other social media sites (preferably one that is up and running) or you can (and this is just thinking outside the box) crack open a book!





It should be noted that all three apps are owned by Facebook.

