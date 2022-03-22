Some users are locked out of FB account if they didn't to set up Facebook Protect (only if prompted to enroll)

Users who received Facebook Protect email and didn't enable it might be locked out of Facebook

And now, it seems some of the users who didn't sign up (but had received the email) have trouble logging into their accounts and getting back on Facebook. Reportedly, Facebook has given info to the affected users on how to get back to their accounts, but it seems that it is not working for everyone. Some of the users took it to Twitter in order to get a fix for the situation.







@fbsecurity what do I do when Facebook requires 2-factor authentication for Facebook Protect, but when I request a text, I never get a 6-digit code? @Meta@Facebook@facebookapp — Jon Colby (@JonColby) March 18, 2022

Facebook's Head of Security Policy at Meta, Nathaniel Gleicher, has acknowledged the issue on Twitter and has announced they are working on the cases where people have been locked out of their Facebook accounts and trying to fix the issues.







5/ We’re looking into isolated examples where people may need help enrolling in the program. Thank you for your patience and we really appreciate people taking steps to secure their accounts. — Nathaniel Gleicher (@ngleicher) March 19, 2022

Facebook Protect: what is it and who is it for?

Facebook has been working on fighting misinformation on the platform too

New reasons to get excited every week Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox sign up