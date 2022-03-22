Some users are locked out of FB account if they didn't to set up Facebook Protect (only if prompted to enroll)0
Users who received Facebook Protect email and didn't enable it might be locked out of Facebook
As you may have heard, not everyone has gotten emails urging them to enable Facebook Protect. According to Meta, this feature is specifically targeted at journalists, people who could generally be targeted by malicious users, including human rights activists and government officials. Emails urging them to activate Facebook Protect were coming from security@facebookmail.com and generally could have been ignored as spam.
@fbsecurity what do I do when Facebook requires 2-factor authentication for Facebook Protect, but when I request a text, I never get a 6-digit code? @Meta@Facebook@facebookapp— Jon Colby (@JonColby) March 18, 2022
5/ We’re looking into isolated examples where people may need help enrolling in the program. Thank you for your patience and we really appreciate people taking steps to secure their accounts.— Nathaniel Gleicher (@ngleicher) March 19, 2022
Facebook Protect: what is it and who is it for?
Generally, Facebook (as well as any other platform) recommends every user use two-factor authentication for their accounts for security reasons. However, the Facebook Protect program is specifically designed for people who are more likely to get attacked by hackers in comparison to the average Facebook user.
The program was first tested in 2018 and expanded in 2020 in the United States. The global expansion of Facebook Protect started in September of 2021. According to a blog post by Meta on the topic, back in December, around 1.5 million accounts have the Facebook Protect feature enabled.
Basically, it makes two-factor authentication easier and provides a better user experience and support, according to Meta. A similar requirement is related to Page admins that have enrolled Pages. They are required to go through Page Publishing Authorization to ensure the security of the Page. This process has to be made regardless of whether the individual Page admin has decided to enroll in the Facebook Protect program or not.
Facebook has been working on fighting misinformation on the platform too
It seems that Facebook is trying to step up its game when it comes to security on the social media platform, but not only that: as we reported recently, it is also actively fighting misinformation in an attempt to make the platform safer. The thing is, you probably have heard that in the past, Facebook has been heavily criticized for allowing misinformation to spread on there, and since then, the company has worked to prevent it.
The latest step that Facebook has taken in this direction is a new set of group Admin tools aimed at preventing misinformation.
