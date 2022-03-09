Facebook fights misinformation with new set of group tools

Facebook fights misinformation with new set of group tools0
The first and most important new feature introduced this week is the ability through Admin Assist to automatically decline incoming posts that contain false information. Secondly, the “mute” functionality has been further improved and renamed to “suspend,” so admins and moderators can now temporarily suspend group members from posting, commenting, reacting, participating in a group chat, and creating or entering a Room in a group, not just mute them.
To help admins manage their groups much easier, Facebook added a new feature that enables them to automatically approve or decline member requests, based on specific criteria. Also, the Admin Home design has been updated with a new overview page on desktop, a new layout, and an insights summary on mobile.
Furthermore, Facebook announced it has added QR codes support, which will allow admins to download or copy/paste from the Share menu and advertise their groups. When scanned, people will be directed to the group’s About game where they can join or request to join. Also, a new option for admins to send invites via email to invite people to join their groups has been added too.
