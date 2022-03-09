 Facebook fights misinformation with new set of group tools - PhoneArena

Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Clear notifications Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Samsung Galaxy S22 from US Mobile

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Clear notifications Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Samsung Galaxy S22 from US Mobile

 View
Ukraine Crisis Relief
The war in Ukraine: lending a hand and PhoneArena’s stand
Apps

Facebook fights misinformation with new set of group tools

Cosmin Vasile
By @cosminvasile
0
Facebook fights misinformation with new set of group tools
Meta’s Facebook announced that it has taken another step in trying to prevent misinformation from spreading by launching a new set of tools for group admins. These new features are not only meant to identify false information, but they will also help reduce admin workload and, ultimately, make them more efficient while they manage their groups.

The first and most important new feature introduced this week is the ability through Admin Assist to automatically decline incoming posts that contain false information. Secondly, the “mute” functionality has been further improved and renamed to “suspend,” so admins and moderators can now temporarily suspend group members from posting, commenting, reacting, participating in a group chat, and creating or entering a Room in a group, not just mute them.

To help admins manage their groups much easier, Facebook added a new feature that enables them to automatically approve or decline member requests, based on specific criteria. Also, the Admin Home design has been updated with a new overview page on desktop, a new layout, and an insights summary on mobile.

Furthermore, Facebook announced it has added QR codes support, which will allow admins to download or copy/paste from the Share menu and advertise their groups. When scanned, people will be directed to the group’s About game where they can join or request to join. Also, a new option for admins to send invites via email to invite people to join their groups has been added too.

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

FEATURED VIDEO
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Apple brings its streaming service to Comcast devices in the US
by Cosmin Vasile,  0
Apple brings its streaming service to Comcast devices in the US
With Dirty Pipes exploit, you could lose control of your Pixel 6 or Galaxy S22 phone
by Alan Friedman,  2
With Dirty Pipes exploit, you could lose control of your Pixel 6 or Galaxy S22 phone
Verizon’s latest deal for new 5G Home Internet customers involves free Disney Bundle
by Cosmin Vasile,  0
Verizon’s latest deal for new 5G Home Internet customers involves free Disney Bundle
Verizon's rewards program is changing drastically, customers urged to spend their Device Dollars
by Cosmin Vasile,  2
Verizon's rewards program is changing drastically, customers urged to spend their Device Dollars
Nothing to show off its new product roadmap, possibly including a phone, on March 23rd
by Alan Friedman,  0
Nothing to show off its new product roadmap, possibly including a phone, on March 23rd
First official looking Samsung Galaxy A73 image has just been leaked
by Cosmin Vasile,  0
First official looking Samsung Galaxy A73 image has just been leaked
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless