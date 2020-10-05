Get the New Galaxy S20+ 5G for $1000

 View

Get the New Galaxy S20+ 5G for $1000

 View
iOS Android Apps

Facebook says forced government breakup would be too hard and expensive

Joshua Swingle
by Joshua Swingle
@joshuaswingle
Oct 05, 2020, 7:35 AM
Facebook says forced government breakup would be too hard and expensive
The House Antitrust Subcommittee will soon release the findings of an investigation into Facebook and other companies. In anticipation of that, the social media giant is readying its worst-case scenario defense.

Facebook doesn't want to divest of WhatsApp or Instagram


Democratic lawmakers are expected to call on Congress to weaken the power of Facebook later this month. Rep. David Cicilline, who chairs the subcommittee, has suggested it could recommend the separation of platforms.

That means Facebook may be forced to divest itself of either Instagram or WhatsApp, which it acquired in 2012 and 2014 respectively, or both platforms in the future. Of course, Facebook will be given the opportunity to argue against that.

Papers created by Facebook employees based on work commissioned from lawyers at Sidley Austin LLP and viewed by The Wall Street Journal offer a preview of the company’s defense in that scenario.

Facebook has invested billions into both WhatsApp and Instagram since it acquired them to boost growth. In recent months and years, the company has moved to integrate aspects of these apps with other Facebook products too.

In its defense, Facebook looks set to argue that unwinding the deals would be extremely difficult and the need to maintain completely separate systems could cost billions of dollars. The company believes it’ll also weaken security and harm the user experience.

The 14-page document concludes the arguments by stating that “A ‘breakup’ of Facebook is thus a complete nonstarter.”

The full findings of the House Antitrust Subcommittee are expected to be published later this month. Mark Zuckerberg, on the other hand, is scheduled to testify before Congress regarding antitrust issues on Wednesday, October 28, alongside Google CEO Sundar Pichai and Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey.

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
Sony WH-1000XM4 review
Popular stories
Tipster says that Samsung will soon introduce the chips that will power the Galaxy S21 line
Popular stories
Samsung has both a Galaxy S21 5G with S Pen and a Galaxy Note 21 in the works
Popular stories
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 long-term review: Still exciting?

Popular stories

Popular stories
Android users must delete these apps now or face getting billed for services not ordered
Popular stories
Samsung has both a Galaxy S21 5G with S Pen and a Galaxy Note 21 in the works
Popular stories
The OnePlus 8T 5G will turn it up to 11 with a world first
Popular stories
Best Buy has Samsung's Galaxy S20 FE 5G on sale at a 100 percent discount, no trade-in needed
Popular stories
The Apple Watch heart sensor and ECG feature may do more harm than good for many users
Popular stories
App Store grossed nearly twice as much as the Google Play Store during Q3

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless