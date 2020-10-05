Facebook says forced government breakup would be too hard and expensive
Facebook doesn't want to divest of WhatsApp or Instagram
Democratic lawmakers are expected to call on Congress to weaken the power of Facebook later this month. Rep. David Cicilline, who chairs the subcommittee, has suggested it could recommend the separation of platforms.
Papers created by Facebook employees based on work commissioned from lawyers at Sidley Austin LLP and viewed by The Wall Street Journal offer a preview of the company’s defense in that scenario.
In its defense, Facebook looks set to argue that unwinding the deals would be extremely difficult and the need to maintain completely separate systems could cost billions of dollars. The company believes it’ll also weaken security and harm the user experience.
The 14-page document concludes the arguments by stating that “A ‘breakup’ of Facebook is thus a complete nonstarter.”
The full findings of the House Antitrust Subcommittee are expected to be published later this month. Mark Zuckerberg, on the other hand, is scheduled to testify before Congress regarding antitrust issues on Wednesday, October 28, alongside Google CEO Sundar Pichai and Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey.