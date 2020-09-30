Facebook merges Messenger and Instagram experiences, enables cross-app messaging
In other words, Facebook merged the two messaging experiences to avoid confusion among users, but that's hardly the main reason. In any case, it's important to mention that if you're using Instagram, you can decide whether or not to update your app to benefit from the new messaging experience.
To make it clear for those who use one of the two apps or both, the main change is that people using the Messenger app can now reach those on Instagram without needing to download a new app, and vice versa. Furthermore, you can choose where you want to receive messages and calls, like in your chats, in your message requests, or not at all.
Several Messenger features have been confirmed for Instagram, but they might not be available starting today: Watch Together, Selfie Stickers, Chat Colors, Custom Emoji Reactions, Forwarding, Animated Message Effects, Message Controls, Replies, and Vanish Mode.