Facebook merges Messenger and Instagram experiences, enables cross-app messaging

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Sep 30, 2020, 7:21 PM
Facebook merges Messenger and Instagram experiences, enables cross-app messaging
We can't say that this wasn't bound to happen at some point, but Facebook's announcement remains a big surprise for Instagram and Messenger users. The social media giant confirmed earlier today that it merged Messenger and Instagram and enabled cross-app messaging.

According to Facebook, its research revealed that four out of five people who use messaging apps in the United States say that spending more time connecting with friends and family on these apps is important to them. However, one out of three people finds it difficult to remember what app their friends are using.

In other words, Facebook merged the two messaging experiences to avoid confusion among users, but that's hardly the main reason. In any case, it's important to mention that if you're using Instagram, you can decide whether or not to update your app to benefit from the new messaging experience.

In addition, Facebook announced that it will roll out more than 10 new features to its Instagram and Messenger users. A new vanish mode has been introduced, which allows users to set messages to automatically disappear after they're seen.

To make it clear for those who use one of the two apps or both, the main change is that people using the Messenger app can now reach those on Instagram without needing to download a new app, and vice versa. Furthermore, you can choose where you want to receive messages and calls, like in your chats, in your message requests, or not at all.

Several Messenger features have been confirmed for Instagram, but they might not be available starting today: Watch Together, Selfie Stickers, Chat Colors, Custom Emoji Reactions, Forwarding, Animated Message Effects, Message Controls, Replies, and Vanish Mode.

