The prime core of a possible Galaxy S24 series chipset gets a small hike in speed

Galaxy S24 scenario. This scenario has The unannounced Exynos 2400 chipset may not be official, but it stars in at least onescenario. This scenario has Samsung returning to the practice of using its homegrown application processor for the Galaxy S24 series in all regions other than the U.S. and China; the latter two markets would get the phones powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy SoCs. Except that this all feels a bit unlikely especially since the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy was used on all Galaxy S23 series phones this year.





Galaxy S24 units, the SoC would have to be as powerful as the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy. In that regard, the Geekbench benchmark tests that we told you about in April showed an average for the single-core and multi-core tests of 1530 and 6210 respectively. That compares to a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy benchmark

Still, if Samsung is going to use the Exynos 2400 on mostunits, the SoC would have to be as powerful as thefor Galaxy. In that regard, the Geekbench benchmark tests that we told you about in April showed an average for the single-core and multi-core tests of 1530 and 6210 respectively. That compares to afor Galaxy benchmark that had a single-core tally of 2233 and a multi-core score of 6661 . It would seem that the Snapdragon chip scores higher but the Exynos 2400 is still competitive.









However, the X-4 prime core on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy ran at 3.30 on the aforementioned benchmark test making Qualcomm's "prime core" faster than the Exynos 2400's "prime core." But all of the comparisons don't necessarily make the Exynos 2400 a poor choice to power the Galaxy S24 series if that is what Samsung chooses. Having the deca-core configuration will surely be useful with certain applications.



