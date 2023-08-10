The prime core of a possible Galaxy S24 series chipset gets a small hike in speed
The unannounced Exynos 2400 chipset may not be official, but it stars in at least one Galaxy S24 scenario. This scenario has Samsung returning to the practice of using its homegrown application processor for the Galaxy S24 series in all regions other than the U.S. and China; the latter two markets would get the phones powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy SoCs. Except that this all feels a bit unlikely especially since the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy was used on all Galaxy S23 series phones this year.
Still, if Samsung is going to use the Exynos 2400 on most Galaxy S24 units, the SoC would have to be as powerful as the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy. In that regard, the Geekbench benchmark tests that we told you about in April showed an average for the single-core and multi-core tests of 1530 and 6210 respectively. That compares to a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy benchmark that had a single-core tally of 2233 and a multi-core score of 6661. It would seem that the Snapdragon chip scores higher but the Exynos 2400 is still competitive.
The Exynos 2400 prime or super core has received a small speed boost
The Exynos 2400 is rumored to feature 10 CPU cores based on the Arm v9 architecture and include an RDNA2 GPU from AMD. According to a post on X (formerly known as Twitter) from Quadrans Muralis (via Wccftech), who says that he is NOT a tipster, the clock speed of the "prime core" of the Exynos 2400 has been raised by 0.1GHz to 3.20GHz. That minor change could still be important as Samsung tries to straddle the line between extra performance (needed to take on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy) and heating up the phone.
However, the X-4 prime core on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy ran at 3.30 on the aforementioned benchmark test making Qualcomm's "prime core" faster than the Exynos 2400's "prime core." But all of the comparisons don't necessarily make the Exynos 2400 a poor choice to power the Galaxy S24 series if that is what Samsung chooses. Having the deca-core configuration will surely be useful with certain applications.
And keep in mind that since neither the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy nor the Exynos 2400 has been officially unveiled, by the time the announcements are made, some changes to these rumored specs might have been made.
