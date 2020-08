Apple rejects Telegram update giving Android users first crack at testing new feature

Thanks to the outbreak of COVID-19 worldwide, the safest way for people to interact is via phone, video chat, and text. And if the platform offers end-to-end encryption, the video stream is protected from hackers, law enforcement, and other snoopers. According to TNW , messaging app Telegram has announced this weekend that it is testing end-to-end video chat capabilities for Android users. The feature is in alpha mode on the Android version of the app and those using iOS are out of luck for now.









Unlike rival WhatsApp, which can carry a group video with up to eight participants simultaneously, Telegram's video chat is strictly one-on-one for now although group chat will surface in the coming months. The video chat app can also verify the encryption through four emoji that are shown on the screen. Learn more about Telegram's end-to-end encryption process right here