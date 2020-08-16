Apple rejects Telegram update giving Android users first crack at testing new feature
Thanks to the outbreak of COVID-19 worldwide, the safest way for people to interact is via phone, video chat, and text. And if the platform offers end-to-end encryption, the video stream is protected from hackers, law enforcement, and other snoopers. According to TNW, messaging app Telegram has announced this weekend that it is testing end-to-end video chat capabilities for Android users. The feature is in alpha mode on the Android version of the app and those using iOS are out of luck for now.
Globally, Telegram has over 400 million users worldwide making it-according to Telegram-one of the top ten messaging apps by installations. You can find the Android version at the Google Play Store and the iOS variant of the app in the App Store.