You can now create your own GIFs on Twitter for iOS

Twitter for iOS: you are now able to create your own GIFs with just your iPhone camera

On the Twitter app, tap to create a new tweet Open the Camera Choose the option "GIF" Let your imagination run free Share your new GIF with your followers





Ok GIFs aren’t new but what *is new* is the option to capture your own using the in-app camera on iOS. pic.twitter.com/3Hl6q78e6s — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) March 22, 2022



New reasons to get excited every week Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox sign up

A new feature is now coming to Twitter for iOS, that will make your experience on the app more fun. "GIFs aren't new, but what is new is the option to capture your own on iOS", states Twitter Support with the announcement of the new feature (via 9to5Mac ). So, now, if you're on iPhone, you will be able to make creative Tweets for your followers in a simple and seamless process.With this new feature, you will be able to do more than just share GIFs, you will be able to create your own using the Twitter app. The steps are simple:Recently, Twitter has been adding loads of new features to its users, aiming to make your experience on the social media platform a better one. On top of that, Twitter has been testing loads of useful features that it will introduce at a later time to its users.For example, Twitter has been working on downvotes, a feature that's basically useful for you if you see a reply that seems irrelevant to a given conversation. The great thing about downvotes is that they are private, and won't be shared with the author of the Tweet or others in the conversation.The downvote feature appears to be tied with the Sort Replies feature, which will let you decide whether you want to receive all replies or only the ones that are relevant, pretty much, replies from people you follow or replies that are likely to be interesting to you (based on an algorithm).These two features are still in testing, while the GIF option should now be live on your iPhone.