You can now create your own GIFs on Twitter for iOS
With this new feature, you will be able to do more than just share GIFs, you will be able to create your own using the Twitter app. The steps are simple:
- On the Twitter app, tap to create a new tweet
- Open the Camera
- Choose the option "GIF"
- Let your imagination run free
- Share your new GIF with your followers
Ok GIFs aren’t new but what *is new* is the option to capture your own using the in-app camera on iOS. pic.twitter.com/3Hl6q78e6s— Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) March 22, 2022
These two features are still in testing, while the GIF option should now be live on your iPhone.
