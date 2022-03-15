Twitter rolls back an update that angered many users

We heard you –– some of you always want to see latest Tweets first. We've switched the timeline back and removed the tabbed experience for now while we explore other options.

If you were one of the people who were upset by the recent change to Twitter's timeline and were angry that you couldn't easily see all of the latest tweets, you canrelax now because Twitter has restored its timeline to what it was before. Yes, Twitter ditched its latest timeline change, which displayed algorithm-based suggestions in your timeline by default. So you no longer have to go to a separate tab to see the most current tweets.In a tweet regarding its decision to roll back the change to the timeline, Twitter stated, "Twitter’s reverting to the previous state of the timeline is completely understandable. When Twitter divided chronological and algorithmic tweets into two tabs on its iOS app and announced that the change would be rolled out to the Android and Web versions of the platform soon, many Twitter users lashed out against the change to their timeline.According to many Twitter users, the change to their timeline meant that they would no longer be able to see the latest tweets easily. Furthermore, Twitter configured its app to display the algorithm-based suggestions first by default when you open the app. This meant that users had no control over what they would see when they launched Twitter's app.Twitter stated in its tweet that it would "explore other options." Let's just hope that Twitter learned its lesson and won't make the same mistakes again by introducing changes that will upset many of its users.