 Twitter rolls back an update that angered many users - PhoneArena

Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Clear notifications Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Samsung Galaxy S22 from US Mobile

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Clear notifications Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Samsung Galaxy S22 from US Mobile

 View
Ukraine Crisis Relief
The war in Ukraine: lending a hand and PhoneArena’s stand
Apps

Twitter rolls back an update that angered many users

Preslav Mladenov
By
1
Twitter rolls back an update that angered many users
If you were one of the people who were upset by the recent change to Twitter's timeline and were angry that you couldn't easily see all of the latest tweets, you canrelax now because Twitter has restored its timeline to what it was before. Yes, Twitter ditched its latest timeline change, which displayed algorithm-based suggestions in your timeline by default. So you no longer have to go to a separate tab to see the most current tweets.

In a tweet regarding its decision to roll back the change to the timeline, Twitter stated, "We heard you –– some of you always want to see latest Tweets first. We've switched the timeline back and removed the tabbed experience for now while we explore other options."


Twitter’s reverting to the previous state of the timeline is completely understandable. When Twitter divided chronological and algorithmic tweets into two tabs on its iOS app and announced that the change would be rolled out to the Android and Web versions of the platform soon, many Twitter users lashed out against the change to their timeline.

According to many Twitter users, the change to their timeline meant that they would no longer be able to see the latest tweets easily. Furthermore, Twitter configured its app to display the algorithm-based suggestions first by default when you open the app. This meant that users had no control over what they would see when they launched Twitter's app.

Twitter stated in its tweet that it would "explore other options." Let's just hope that Twitter learned its lesson and won't make the same mistakes again by introducing changes that will upset many of its users.

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

FEATURED VIDEO
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Amazon has Apple's AirPods Max discounted by a rare $100 in all five colors
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
Amazon has Apple's AirPods Max discounted by a rare $100 in all five colors
-$100
The Xiaomi 12 device family goes global: Flagship specs at a price
by Peter Kostadinov,  0
The Xiaomi 12 device family goes global: Flagship specs at a price
One of the cheapest Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 variants is now on sale at a $100 discount
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
One of the cheapest Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 variants is now on sale at a $100 discount
-$100
The best phones for kids - updated March 2022
by Rado Minkov,  17
The best phones for kids - updated March 2022
iOS 15.4 brings 123 new and fun emojis to your iPhone
by Iskra Petrova,  1
iOS 15.4 brings 123 new and fun emojis to your iPhone
New leak reveals the Galaxy A33 in full two days ahead of official announcement
by Iskra Petrova,  0
New leak reveals the Galaxy A33 in full two days ahead of official announcement
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless