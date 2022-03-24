 Twitter now lets you search your direct messages - PhoneArena

Ukraine Crisis Relief
The war in Ukraine: lending a hand and PhoneArena’s stand
Twitter now lets you search your direct messages

Mariyan Slavov
By
0
Good news for all people who like to track their online history to the last letter of the last message. Twitter has rolled out a new feature in its DM search bar, which allows you to search for specific messages using keywords.

The search option has been present for quite some time but up until now it only allowed users to find a specific person or a group chat. With the latest improvement, Twitter allows people to granulate their searches and find content in their message history.

We know you’ve been waiting for the option to search your DMs…

Now you can use the search bar in your inbox to find specific messages using keywords and names. pic.twitter.com/A41G8Y45QI— Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) March 23, 2022
  
The new feature has been added to the Twitter mobile app - when you type something in the search bar at the top of your inbox, you’ll see additional filtering options - people, groups, or messages. If you chose messages, then the search will return DMs containing that particular keyword.

Our colleagues at The Verge note that this new search option can go way back in time and return results from up to three years in the past. However, it seems that this is the threshold, and older messages won’t appear in the results.

Twitter keeps on adding interesting new features, last month the company added the option to tip creators with Ethereum, and back in November last year, Twitter started showing previews for Instagram links.

