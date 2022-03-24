Twitter now lets you search your direct messages

Twitter now lets you search your direct messages0
The search option has been present for quite some time but up until now it only allowed users to find a specific person or a group chat. With the latest improvement, Twitter allows people to granulate their searches and find content in their message history.
Now you can use the search bar in your inbox to find specific messages using keywords and names. pic.twitter.com/A41G8Y45QI— Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) March 23, 2022
We know you’ve been waiting for the option to search your DMs…— Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) March 23, 2022
Now you can use the search bar in your inbox to find specific messages using keywords and names. pic.twitter.com/A41G8Y45QI
The new feature has been added to the Twitter mobile app - when you type something in the search bar at the top of your inbox, you’ll see additional filtering options - people, groups, or messages. If you chose messages, then the search will return DMs containing that particular keyword.
Twitter keeps on adding interesting new features, last month the company added the option to tip creators with Ethereum, and back in November last year, Twitter started showing previews for Instagram links.
