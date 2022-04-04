 Tesla and SpaceX billionaire Elon Musk buys a 9.2% stake in Twitter - PhoneArena

Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Clear notifications Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Save on Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Clear notifications Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Save on Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

 View
Ukraine Crisis Relief
The war in Ukraine: lending a hand and PhoneArena’s stand
Apps

Tesla and SpaceX billionaire Elon Musk buys a 9.2% stake in Twitter

Rado Minkov
By
0
Tesla and SpaceX billionaire Elon Musk buys a 9.2% stake in Twitter
Billionaire Elon Musk, CEO of SpaceX and Tesla, has recently acquired a three billion dollar Twitter stake, which equates to about 9.2% of the social media company, or 73,486,938 Twitter shares.

The news comes from a US securities filing, and according to the BBC, the acquisition, which reportedly happened on March 14, has now resulted in Twitter's shares jumping up 25% in pre-market trading. With his acquisition, Musk now owns a larger Twitter share than the site's original co-founder and until recently CEO Jack Dorsey, who currently owns 2.25%.

Being a regular and prolific Twitter user, Elon Musk's official profile currently has over 80 million followers. He's used the platform to not only share his views on current events and update people on what his companies are up to, but to interact with fans, often Tesla users, and has been known to regularly share witty memes.

This has created an image of being a different and fun, relatable "kind of billionaire," as opposed to the likes of Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates and Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.


Notably, the billionaire has used Twitter to share his views on the subject of free speech, and has been critical of social media sites, Twitter included, in regards to it.


The 50-year-old billionaire's first breakthrough was through co-founding x.com, which was later renamed to PayPal and sold to eBay for $1.5 billion. Currently Musk is most well-known as the CEO of electric car company Tesla and aerospace manufacturer SpaceX.

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

FEATURED VIDEO
Loading Comments...

Latest News

This extremely underrated phone deserves more recognition
by Victor Hristov,  0
This extremely underrated phone deserves more recognition
This Russia-linked spyware disguised as Android 'Process manager' app can track and record you
by Daniel Petrov,  0
This Russia-linked spyware disguised as Android 'Process manager' app can track and record you
LG's dead one year later: commercial failure or suicide in the name of weirdness?
by Iskren Gaidarov,  2
LG's dead one year later: commercial failure or suicide in the name of weirdness?
Galaxy S22 price reduced in Samsung's home country amid GOS controversy
by Anam Hamid,  3
Galaxy S22 price reduced in Samsung's home country amid GOS controversy
Apple's iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini are on sale at great prices today only
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
Apple's iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini are on sale at great prices today only
Apple TV+ sees a drastic jump in new users after Oscar win
by Daniel Petrov,  1
Apple TV+ sees a drastic jump in new users after Oscar win
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless