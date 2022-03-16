 Android users should now be able to upload videos faster on Twitter - PhoneArena

Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Clear notifications Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra from Mint Mobile

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Clear notifications Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra from Mint Mobile

 View
Ukraine Crisis Relief
The war in Ukraine: lending a hand and PhoneArena’s stand
Android Apps

Android users should now be able to upload videos faster on Twitter

Preslav Mladenov
By
0
Android users should now be able to upload videos faster on Twitter
Twitter announced that it has been working on a method to speed up video uploads on Android. Twitter stated on both of its Twitter accounts, "Twitter Support" and "Twitter Engineering," that "now it should be faster to share videos" on Android 9 and above. This is good news because on Android, uploading a video can sometimes take a lot of time.

According to Twitter, you should now be able to upload your "favorite clips" faster as long as they are 720p or below and have a bitrate of 3.5mbps or lower.

Sadly, if you want to upload a higher resolution video than 720p, you will still have to wait longer for the upload to finish. Twitter stated in that regard, "While this improvement represents our latest evolution for Android video uploads, we're continuing to improve the upload experience for your high quality videos." So, the good news is that, eventually, Twitter may introduce a faster upload speed for videos with a resolution above 720p.


But how did Twitter increase the upload speed? Well, according to the tweets, Twitter now supports "intelligent processing and stream remuxing to increase the speed to process locally." Simply put, Twitter upgraded the way the Twitter platform processes uploads, thus making the video upload faster.

Now, as you probably know, there are many factors that can have an impact on the upload speed of a video. For example, for a faster video upload, you would also need a fast and stable internet connection, so don't expect that from now on you will upload videos "lightning fast." But if you have all the requirements for faster upload speeds, and you are on Android, according to Twitter, you should now be able to upload videos faster.

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

FEATURED VIDEO
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Samsung's CEO issues a heartfelt apology over the S22 game performance throttling issue
by Daniel Petrov,  0
Samsung's CEO issues a heartfelt apology over the S22 game performance throttling issue
Unusual Samsung promo offers cheap cracked screen repairs for Galaxy S and Note series phones
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
Unusual Samsung promo offers cheap cracked screen repairs for Galaxy S and Note series phones
LG rises from the dead (kind of) to deliver Android 12 to one of its best phones ever
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
LG rises from the dead (kind of) to deliver Android 12 to one of its best phones ever
Apple Support shows how to use two useful features from the iOS 15.4 update (VIDEOS)
by Alan Friedman,  0
Apple Support shows how to use two useful features from the iOS 15.4 update (VIDEOS)
Google's familiar-looking Pixel 7 and 7 Pro 'may' be released sooner than you'd expect
by Adrian Diaconescu,  7
Google's familiar-looking Pixel 7 and 7 Pro 'may' be released sooner than you'd expect
Think tank suggests U.S. poach 3,500 TSMC and Samsung Foundry workers
by Alan Friedman,  3
Think tank suggests U.S. poach 3,500 TSMC and Samsung Foundry workers
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless