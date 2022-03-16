Android users should now be able to upload videos faster on Twitter

Android users should now be able to upload videos faster on Twitter0
Sadly, if you want to upload a higher resolution video than 720p, you will still have to wait longer for the upload to finish. Twitter stated in that regard, "While this improvement represents our latest evolution for Android video uploads, we're continuing to improve the upload experience for your high quality videos." So, the good news is that, eventually, Twitter may introduce a faster upload speed for videos with a resolution above 720p.
The @Twitter Android team has been busy improving the way we process video uploads for Android 9+— Twitter Engineering (@TwitterEng) March 15, 2022
We now support intelligent processing and stream remuxing to increase the speed to process locally. https://t.co/rPV1bLh7tG
Now, as you probably know, there are many factors that can have an impact on the upload speed of a video. For example, for a faster video upload, you would also need a fast and stable internet connection, so don't expect that from now on you will upload videos "lightning fast." But if you have all the requirements for faster upload speeds, and you are on Android, according to Twitter, you should now be able to upload videos faster.
