Cyber Week: Get $225 off Galaxy S22 Ultra

EE expands its 5G network to 150 new locations across the UK

EE expands its 5G network to 150 new locations across the UK
Christmas is a holiday during which families gather and exchange gifts. And it appears this year's Christmas gift from EE to many families will be a 5G connection. As the carrier announced in a recent blog post, it has added 150 new locations in the UK to its 5G network.

Some of the places that now have 5G in England are Kettering, Retford, Saltford, Scunthorpe, Carlisle, Barrow-in-Furness, and Crewe. The 150 new locations also include Buckhaven, Cowdenbeath, Gorebridge, Saltcoats, Portlethen, Banchory, and Ratho in Scotland; and Milford Haven, Pontypridd, Pencoed, Ebbw Vale, Whitland, Merthyr Tydfil, and Pentyrch in Wales.

In its announcement, EE also shared that it has upgraded its 5G network in some towns and cities that hold Christmas markets. According to the carrier, this upgrade will provide a "welcome boost" to small traders and their customers, who need a fast and reliable network to support contactless payments during the festive shopping period.

Among the locations that have received EE's 5G boost are Birmingham, Edinburgh, Nottingham, London Hyde Park, Manchester, Bath, Newcastle, Padstow, Belfast, and Lincoln.

Of course, to make use of EE's 5G and utilize its boost for the festive shopping period, you also need a 5G phone. And if you don't have one, we suggest you check out our best EE phone deals and get one from there with an amazing discount. In case you are not an EE customer, you can check out our best Vodafone phone deals, top O2 phone deals, best Virgin Media phone deals, and best Three phone deals.
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Vote now: Do you have dual SIM on your phone?
Vote now: Do you have dual SIM on your phone?
EE expands its 5G network to 150 new locations across the UK
EE expands its 5G network to 150 new locations across the UK
Top analyst sees demand for iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max disappearing
Top analyst sees demand for iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max disappearing
Leaks reveal possible Galaxy S23 Ultra color options and an example of what one might look like
Leaks reveal possible Galaxy S23 Ultra color options and an example of what one might look like
Here's our first look at Google's 2023 mid-ranger, the Pixel 7a
Here's our first look at Google's 2023 mid-ranger, the Pixel 7a
Musk suggests that he wants to "go to war" against Apple, starts lobbing "tweet grenades"
Musk suggests that he wants to "go to war" against Apple, starts lobbing "tweet grenades"

Popular stories

Amazon has Apple's mega-powerful iPad Air (2022) on sale at $50 Wi-Fi-only discounts
Amazon has Apple's mega-powerful iPad Air (2022) on sale at $50 Wi-Fi-only discounts
Galaxy S23 makes Android history! Samsung beats iPhone 14 performance, efficiency for the first time
Galaxy S23 makes Android history! Samsung beats iPhone 14 performance, efficiency for the first time
Snub the iPad Pro (2022) and get a 2021 11-inch Apple M1 powerhouse at a $250 Cyber Monday discount
Snub the iPad Pro (2022) and get a 2021 11-inch Apple M1 powerhouse at a $250 Cyber Monday discount
Finally! iPhone 15 waving goodbye to flat design in overdue change! Android to copy again?
Finally! iPhone 15 waving goodbye to flat design in overdue change! Android to copy again?
Google's aging but blazing Pixel 6 Pro is on an amazing Black Friday 2022 'clearance' sale
Google's aging but blazing Pixel 6 Pro is on an amazing Black Friday 2022 'clearance' sale
Cult-favorite Surface Duo back down to lowest-ever price in Black Friday sale
Cult-favorite Surface Duo back down to lowest-ever price in Black Friday sale
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless