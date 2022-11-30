EE expands its 5G network to 150 new locations across the UK
Christmas is a holiday during which families gather and exchange gifts. And it appears this year's Christmas gift from EE to many families will be a 5G connection. As the carrier announced in a recent blog post, it has added 150 new locations in the UK to its 5G network.
Some of the places that now have 5G in England are Kettering, Retford, Saltford, Scunthorpe, Carlisle, Barrow-in-Furness, and Crewe. The 150 new locations also include Buckhaven, Cowdenbeath, Gorebridge, Saltcoats, Portlethen, Banchory, and Ratho in Scotland; and Milford Haven, Pontypridd, Pencoed, Ebbw Vale, Whitland, Merthyr Tydfil, and Pentyrch in Wales.
Among the locations that have received EE's 5G boost are Birmingham, Edinburgh, Nottingham, London Hyde Park, Manchester, Bath, Newcastle, Padstow, Belfast, and Lincoln.
In its announcement, EE also shared that it has upgraded its 5G network in some towns and cities that hold Christmas markets. According to the carrier, this upgrade will provide a "welcome boost" to small traders and their customers, who need a fast and reliable network to support contactless payments during the festive shopping period.
Of course, to make use of EE's 5G and utilize its boost for the festive shopping period, you also need a 5G phone. And if you don't have one, we suggest you check out our best EE phone deals and get one from there with an amazing discount. In case you are not an EE customer, you can check out our best Vodafone phone deals, top O2 phone deals, best Virgin Media phone deals, and best Three phone deals.
