Motorola's stellar Edge+ (2023) is once again $200 off at the official store

Are you a Motorola fan? Well, if you missed the chance to get one of the best Motorola phones on the market, the Edge+ (2023), at deeply discounted prices during the Christmas festivities, you’re definitely in luck! The official store is feeling generous again, and we all know what this means – another epic markdown on this impressive handset.

Easily one of the best Android phones on the market, the Edge+ (2023) now retails at an awesome $200 price cut, which equates to 25% in savings. For context, the phone has seldom been available at a more substantial markdown on Motorola.com. As if you needed another reason to pull the trigger on this epic deal!

Bargain hunters with a thing for Motorola, be prepared! The incredible non-foldable flagship, which goes by the name of the Edge+ (2023) is once again enjoying deeply discounted prices at the official store. Right now, you can get this stunning device at $200 off, and trade-ins help you unlock extra savings.
$200 off (25%)
$599 99
$799 99
So, leaving aside the generous $200 discount, what exactly makes this puppy a top choice? Well, it has everything you could be looking for in a flagship phone, including a superb display, blazing-fast performance, a clean software experience, and a camera system that rivals the best in class.

This bad boy’s unique selling points include a zippy 165Hz display refresh rate, which makes the 6.7-inch OLED screen perfect for mobile gaming. Under the hood, you have none other than the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 doing all the hard work, meaning this bad boy doesn’t mess around when it comes to performance.

While some Motorola phones fail to align with their competitors on the camera front, the Edge+ (2023) camera system challenges even the Galaxy S23 Ultra’s. Pictures taken with this phone stand out with warm colors, crisp details, and no necessary overexposure.

Indeed, the 50MP wide, 50MP ultra-wide, and 12MP 2X zoom camera is quite versatile and should let you capture all sorts of situations in stunning detail. On the front, you have a 60MP shooter for impressive-looking selfies.

As for the battery, this puppy features a huge 5,100mAh battery that should be able to keep up with you for quite a while. The battery also supports 67W charging speeds, so there’ll be fewer interruptions along the way.

