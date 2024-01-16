Motorola's stellar Edge+ (2023) is once again $200 off at the official store
Are you a Motorola fan? Well, if you missed the chance to get one of the best Motorola phones on the market, the Edge+ (2023), at deeply discounted prices during the Christmas festivities, you’re definitely in luck! The official store is feeling generous again, and we all know what this means – another epic markdown on this impressive handset.
So, leaving aside the generous $200 discount, what exactly makes this puppy a top choice? Well, it has everything you could be looking for in a flagship phone, including a superb display, blazing-fast performance, a clean software experience, and a camera system that rivals the best in class.
While some Motorola phones fail to align with their competitors on the camera front, the Edge+ (2023) camera system challenges even the Galaxy S23 Ultra’s. Pictures taken with this phone stand out with warm colors, crisp details, and no necessary overexposure.
Indeed, the 50MP wide, 50MP ultra-wide, and 12MP 2X zoom camera is quite versatile and should let you capture all sorts of situations in stunning detail. On the front, you have a 60MP shooter for impressive-looking selfies.
As for the battery, this puppy features a huge 5,100mAh battery that should be able to keep up with you for quite a while. The battery also supports 67W charging speeds, so there’ll be fewer interruptions along the way.
Easily one of the best Android phones on the market, the Edge+ (2023) now retails at an awesome $200 price cut, which equates to 25% in savings. For context, the phone has seldom been available at a more substantial markdown on Motorola.com. As if you needed another reason to pull the trigger on this epic deal!
This bad boy’s unique selling points include a zippy 165Hz display refresh rate, which makes the 6.7-inch OLED screen perfect for mobile gaming. Under the hood, you have none other than the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 doing all the hard work, meaning this bad boy doesn’t mess around when it comes to performance.
