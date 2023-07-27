A smashing deal makes the Edge+ (2022) 50% cheaper at Motorola

At 50% off the Motorola Edge+ (2022) makes for a great purchase!

If you seek a high-end phone but don't want to break the bank for it, we invite you to check out this awesome deal on the Edge+ (2022) that's live at the Motorola store. The device packs 512GB of internal storage, 8GB RAM, a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, and a triple camera setup with a 50MP main shooter. Get it now and save big!