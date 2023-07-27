A smashing deal makes the Edge+ (2022) 50% cheaper at Motorola
If you’re in the market for a new high-end phone, you’re probably prepared to break the bank for it. Most flagships come at pretty hefty prices, especially those by Samsung and Apple. But that’s not always the case with top-grade Motorola phones, all the more so if you find a tempting deal you can capitalize on. Right now, for example, the stunning Edge+ (2022) is available with an awesome 50% discount at the Motorola store.
Motorola equipped this beast with a stunning 6.7-inch pOLED display. It boasts an impressively fast refresh rate of 144 Hz. Although the screen might not be as bright as competitors like the Galaxy S22, the smartphone still delivers a lovely visual experience.
If you’re more of a browsing and video-watching enthusiast, you might appreciate the rich and natural sounds the Edge+ (2022) delivers. Motorola mounted some Dolby Atmos speakers on its 2022 premium phone, providing a loud and clear audio experience.
What about its camera performance? Well, you can expect selfies to look pretty amazing, thanks to the 60MP front shooter. On the back, the Android device showcases a triple camera configuration with a 50MP main snapper. Your photos should look clear and beautiful. However, we advise you not to expect too much from the ultra-wide shooter, especially at nighttime.
As for its battery life, the Edge+ (2022) should be able to keep up with you even during heavy use. Even though its 4,800mAh battery isn’t the biggest out there, the device can last a day and a half without any problem. And when you run out of juice, Motorola ensures you get back on track pretty quickly by adding TurboPower 30W fast charging. The phone also supports 67W turbocharging, which gets you from 0 to 100% in under an hour!
Given that the phone usually lightens the pocket by just under $1000, we consider this quite an amazing deal. Motorola’s flagship phone of 2022 gives you incredible value for money, too. The Edge+ (2022) comes with 512GB of internal storage. When you think about it, there aren’t many phones you can buy under $500 that boast that much storage space.
A contender in the best Motorola phones in 2023 race, this phone is no less impressive under the hood. Motorola packed the awesome Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset on deck, supported by 8GB RAM. The combination allows this powerhouse to remain cool even when playing demanding titles.
