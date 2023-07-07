Grab the Edge (2022) on Motorola with a Lenovo tablet and save with this deal
Motorola might have released its latest version of flip perfection (Motorola Razr Plus,) but many are still attracted to some of its last year’s non-flip models. The Edge (2022) is undoubtedly one of them. With a gorgeous display and a large battery, it should meet most people’s needs. Even those on a budget can get the Motorola phone right now if they take advantage of this ongoing Edge (2022) + Lenovo Tab M10 Plus (2nd Gen) bundle deal on Motorola. What an early Motorola Prime Day offer!
With a gorgeous 6.6-inch OLED cinematic display with a 144Hz refresh rate, the Edge (2022) provides an enjoyable experience. You can expect smooth gaming and site scrolling with bright and vibrant colors.
Motorola advertises the device as having up to two days of battery life, and we have found that to be true. Indeed, this beast’s 5,000 mAh battery of this Android phone with 30W fast-charging support ranks well among its competitors. We mustn’t miss the camera of the Edge (2022). The mid-ranger has a triple camera configuration that should satisfy your basic needs.
And if you want to treat yourself to a tablet but don’t need a new phone, we recommend checking out Motorola’s deal on the Lenovo tablet. The Lenovo Smart Tab M10 Plus (2nd Gen) is on sale at Motorola. Check it out below:
If you pull the trigger on this one right now, you’ll grab the Edge (2022) plus the tablet as a gift. And if that deal isn’t good enough for you, Motorola allows you to drop the price tag of this mid-ranger to as low as $1 with an eligible trade-in. There’s also an option to pay for the device in monthly installments.
The Edge (2022) has 256GB of internal storage space, so you won’t have to delete many files. The device is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1050 processor. While it certainly isn’t top-notch, the processor still delivers powerful performance that should meet most of your needs.
