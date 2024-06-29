Apple gets blasted for its decision regarding AI in the EU





Apple's decision has angered Margrethe Vestager, the European Commissioner for Competition, who said in a response to a question poised in a Q&A session, "So Apple have (sic) said that they will not launch their new enabled features in the IRS environment, and they say that they will not do that because of the obligations that they have in Europe. And the obligations that they have in Europe, it is to be open for competition, that is sort of the short version of the DMA. And I find that very interesting, that they say we will now deploy AI where we're not obliged to enable competition. I think that is the most sort of stunning, open declaration that they know 100% that this is another way of disabling competition, where they have a stronghold already."









In other words, Vestager is accusing Apple of holding back its AI features in the EU because the company knows that Apple Intelligence wouldn't be considered competitive by the EC. What Apple realizes is that if it never brings Apple Intelligence to the EU, its AI features cannot be accused of violating the DMA. Right now, Apple faces a huge fine after the EC announced last week that it made a preliminary ruling against Apple that says the company has violated the DMA due to the App Store.







