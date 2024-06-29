Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!
Samsung foldable phones incoming
Reserve your Z Fold 6 or Z Flip 6 now and get $50 of instant Samsung credit and a chance to win $5,000!
Jul 10, Wed, 18:00 CDT
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins

Apple gets blasted for its decision regarding AI in the EU

By
0comments
Apple gets blasted for its decision regarding AI in the EU
A little over a week ago we told you that Apple planned on keeping its new Apple Intelligence AI technologies out of iPhone units being sold in the European Union (EU). Apple is concerned that some of the AI features coming to certain iPhone models with the iOS 18 update could violate privacy regulations written into the EC's Digital Market Act (DMA). Considering that such a violation could lead to a fine of as much as 10% of Apple's $383 billion in global revenue for fiscal 2023, the tech giant would prefer to play it safe.

Apple's decision has angered Margrethe Vestager, the European Commissioner for Competition, who said in a response to a question poised in a Q&A session, "So Apple have (sic) said that they will not launch their new enabled features in the IRS environment, and they say that they will not do that because of the obligations that they have in Europe. And the obligations that they have in Europe, it is to be open for competition, that is sort of the short version of the DMA. And I find that very interesting, that they say we will now deploy AI where we're not obliged to enable competition. I think that is the most sort of stunning, open declaration that they know 100% that this is another way of disabling competition, where they have a stronghold already."

EC Competition Chief Vestager blasts Apple for holding AI off of iPhone units in the EU|Image credit-EC - Apple gets blasted for its decision regarding AI in the EU
EC Competition Chief Vestager blasts Apple for holding AI off of iPhone units in the EU|Image credit-EC

In other words, Vestager is accusing Apple of holding back its AI features in the EU because the company knows that Apple Intelligence wouldn't be considered competitive by the EC. What Apple realizes is that if it never brings Apple Intelligence to the EU, its AI features cannot be accused of violating the DMA. Right now, Apple faces a huge fine after the EC announced last week that it made a preliminary ruling against Apple that says the company has violated the DMA due to the App Store.

The European Commission has informed Apple of its preliminary view that its App Store rules are in breach of the Digital Markets Act (DMA), as they prevent app developers from freely steering consumers to alternative channels for offers and content. In addition, the Commission opened a new non-compliance procedure against Apple over concerns that its new contractual requirements for third-party app developers and app stores, including Apple's new Core Technology Fee (CTF), fall short of ensuring effective compliance with Apple's obligations under the DMA-European Commission

Holding Apple Intelligence off the iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max, and the iPhone 16 series in the EU is certain to hurt iPhone sales in the region although non-AI changes to iOS 18, such as the ability to customize home screen app icons, will still be available to iPhone users in the EU. The hope is that Apple will eventually be able to add its new AI features to iPhone units in the market although that might require some compromise on the part of the EC and Apple.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/39-200/Alan-F.jpg
Alan Friedman Mobile Tech News Journalist
Alan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon. Beyond smartphones, Alan has covered the emergence of tablets, smartwatches, and smart speakers.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

U.S. government tells some Pixel users to update their phones in 10 days or stop using them
U.S. government tells some Pixel users to update their phones in 10 days or stop using them
T-Mobile users with Samsung and Pixel phones can't believe their luck after surprise discovery
T-Mobile users with Samsung and Pixel phones can't believe their luck after surprise discovery
The incredible Galaxy Tab S9 256GB is heavily discounted at Best Buy, but for an extremely limited time
The incredible Galaxy Tab S9 256GB is heavily discounted at Best Buy, but for an extremely limited time
T-Mobile and Metro are selling the brand-new Motorola Edge (2024) starting at the low price of free
T-Mobile and Metro are selling the brand-new Motorola Edge (2024) starting at the low price of free
A town has turned against T-Mobile due to its decision to build a tower "not safe" for residents
A town has turned against T-Mobile due to its decision to build a tower "not safe" for residents
Google confirms another service will be discontinued in September
Google confirms another service will be discontinued in September

Latest News

WhatsApp beta update streamlines video replies with new shortcut
WhatsApp beta update streamlines video replies with new shortcut
Motorola partners with Google to bring Gemini to the 2024 Razr lineup
Motorola partners with Google to bring Gemini to the 2024 Razr lineup
New report puts Samsung ahead of Apple in US smartphone sales, with Motorola a distant third
New report puts Samsung ahead of Apple in US smartphone sales, with Motorola a distant third
I want to buy the Motorola Razr Plus, but I refuse to do so at this price point
I want to buy the Motorola Razr Plus, but I refuse to do so at this price point
Fold 6 & Unpacked: Samsung finally catching up with Chinese foldables? | PA Show E7
Fold 6 & Unpacked: Samsung finally catching up with Chinese foldables? | PA Show E7
Enjoy up to 50 hours of listening with the dirt-cheap Soundcore Space A40 earbuds with this deal
Enjoy up to 50 hours of listening with the dirt-cheap Soundcore Space A40 earbuds with this deal
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless