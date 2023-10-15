EA’s FIFA soccer series switches to turn-based mode in FC Tactical, coming to mobile in 2024
I think it’s safe to say that Electronic Arts’ FIFA is one of the most popular sports series in the video game industry. Although it changed its name this year after a disagreement over the cost of the license, the sports series remained just as popular because it doesn’t have any competition among soccer fans.
EA Sports FC Tactical is EA’s new mobile game that blends interactive simulation with strategic, turn-based gameplay. According to EA, FC Tactical will offer access to more than 5,000 authentic players across more than 10 top leagues, including the Premier League, LALIGA EA SPORTS, Bundesliga, Ligue 1, and Serie A.
All the matches in FC Tactical will be simulated, with turn-based options to defend, attack, perform skill moves, and make attempts on target. On paper, this feels a bit weird, so I’m really curious how EA has managed to switch from simulation to turn-based action and still keep it fun and engaging.
While there’s already a FIFA Mobile game available on both Android and iOS, EA announced another soccer title, but one that’s in a completely different genre: turn-based strategy.
EA Sports FC Tactical is EA’s new mobile game that blends interactive simulation with strategic, turn-based gameplay. According to EA, FC Tactical will offer access to more than 5,000 authentic players across more than 10 top leagues, including the Premier League, LALIGA EA SPORTS, Bundesliga, Ligue 1, and Serie A.
All the matches in FC Tactical will be simulated, with turn-based options to defend, attack, perform skill moves, and make attempts on target. On paper, this feels a bit weird, so I’m really curious how EA has managed to switch from simulation to turn-based action and still keep it fun and engaging.
Anyway, EA says FC Tactical will be available in early 2024 on Android and iOS, but fans can already pre-register now via the Google Play and App Store. The company also confirmed the game will be free-to-play but we expect a “rapacious” monetization system to be in place once it goes live.
Things that are NOT allowed: