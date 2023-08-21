Dynamic Island on all iPhone 15 models: Users will love and hate Apple’s ingenious notch replacement

But also… following a recipe on the Dynamic Island… Really?!

Did Apple forget about the Dynamic Island on iPhone 14 Pro, or is it going to get better with iOS 17 and iPhone 15?

So here are some Dynamic Island features I’d like to see in the final version of iOS 17 and iPhone 15…

Live activities on the Dynamic Island on the Always-on display of iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro would be really cool to see, since Apple’s approach to the Always-on display is already quite “lively” anyway; being able to control your music, timers, follow directions, and perhaps even interact with notifications while only a small portion of the display is on sounds delicious; bear in mind, even if Apple went in that direction, it’d be impossible for the vanilla iPhone 15 to get this feature since it’s expected to use a 60Hz display, as opposed to the 1-120Hz variable panel of the Pro models

Dynamic Island volume controls - I know this one might be slightly “controversial” but I don’t see why the volume slider that pops up every time you try to adjust your volume can’t move into the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 15’s Dynamic Island; sure, adjusting the volume using the slider would be less convenient that way, but I tend to never really do that and use the buttons instead; moreover, don’t forget that future iPhones (16, 17) are now expected to remove the conventional buttons and replace them with 3D touch tech, which should (technically) allow you to gradually adjust your volume in granular/stepless fashion

Dynamic Island screenshots - here’s a good one, Apple - how about my screenshot goes to the Dynamic Island after I take it; I click the screenshot; it lets me “copy” it from the Dynamic Island, or “copy and delete” it; or if you want to get crazy, the screenshots go to the Dynamic Island and stay there until I open iMessage/Messenger and drag and drop into the chat

Why isn’t Siri living on the Dynamic Island, Apple? Is she special? Does she need her own space? Can she not afford it? What is it? I say make some room for her there - it's a massive cutout... I mean island

All iPhone 15 models are getting the Dynamic Island but the display cutout isn’t really here to stay: When is Apple going to “fix” it?





According to reliable tipster and display analyst Ross Young iPhone 16 Pro is rumored to keep the Dynamic Island but gain a taller display aspect ratio, meaning this could address the problem with watching videos where the Dynamic Island cutout cuts into your content more than the notch

Again, according to Young, iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro are expected to reduce the size of the Dynamic Island by hiding the Face ID sensors underneath the display, leaving a smaller punch-hole for the selfie camera

If it all goes to plan, according to Ross Young, Apple's 2027 iPhone, which I believe will be called iPhone XX , should have a 100% screen without any cutouts (so under-display Face ID and selfie camera)

And then it’s over, because the iPhone will be perfect, so Apple will retire it and stick to selling VR headsets…





